Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/us-house-committee-approves-amendment-recommending-sanctions-against-russian-officials-1089327839.html
US House Committee Approves Amendment Recommending Sanctions Against Russian Officials
US House Committee Approves Amendment Recommending Sanctions Against Russian Officials
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives' Rules Committee on Tuesday approved an amendment to draft defence budget legislation that would... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T09:24+0000
2021-09-23T09:35+0000
igor sechin
roman abramovich
sergei sobyanin
alisher usmanov
joe biden
us house of representatives
sergei kirienko
news
world
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082704127_0:147:3118:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_c0645c3b5f825e0240d5e82478726050.jpg
The sanctions, which are based on accusations of human rights violations, would target Russian officials including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov, and others.In total, 35 Russian citizens are subject to the proposed sanctions. The list of civil servants also includes Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin, Deputy Defence Minster Andrei Kartapolov, Central Electoral Commission head Ella Pamfilova, head of the Economic Security Service's transport department Victor Gavrilov, Director of the Federal Penitentiary Service Alexander Kalashnikov, presidential administration head and first deputy head, Anton Vaino and Sergei Kirienko, Khimki District Judge Elena Morozova, Khimki Police Department Chief Igor Yanchuk, Chief Prosecutor of Moscow Denis Popov, National Guard head Victor Zolotov, Chelyabinsk FSB head Dmitry Ivanov, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyev, St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, former Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika, and lawmaker Pavel Krasheninnikov. Businessmen are also among those subject to sanctions, including Roman Abramovich, Alisher Usmanov, Oleg Deripaska, and Gennady Timchenko, the president and deputy president of VTB Bank, Andrey Kostin and Denis Bortnikov, Chairman of the State Development Corporation VEB Igor Shuvalov, as well as media personalities — Russian Union of Journalists Chair Vladimir Solovyev, Chief Executive Officer of Channel One TV station Konstantin Ernst, and Editor-in-Chief of RT Margarita SimonyanAdditionally, it includes top and senior officials at key energy companies — Chairman of the Management Committee of Gazprom Alexei Miller, Chairman of the Management Board of Rosneft Igor Sechin, and Chairman of Transneft Nikolai Tokarev.The amendment, put forward by Representative Tom Malinowski, would give Biden up to 180 days to submit to Congress a determination about whether the list of officials meet the criteria for the imposition of sanctions pursuant to the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.The complete draft defence budget legislation has yet to pass both houses of Congress and the decision to impose sanctions still ultimately rests with the Biden administration if the measure is passed.
https://sputniknews.com/20210923/us-sanctions-suffocate-syrian-people-international-community-must-act-foreign-minister-says-1089322229.html
russia
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082704127_195:0:2924:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_eeb149c14b9197aa1a56a301f44a98f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
igor sechin, roman abramovich, sergei sobyanin, alisher usmanov, joe biden, us house of representatives, sergei kirienko, news, world, russia, us, gazprom, rosneft, dmitry peskov, magnitsky act, us sanctions, viktor zolotov, mikhail mishustin

US House Committee Approves Amendment Recommending Sanctions Against Russian Officials

09:24 GMT 23.09.2021 (Updated: 09:35 GMT 23.09.2021)
© REUTERS / ANTON VAGANOVRussian and U.S. state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019
Russian and U.S. state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© REUTERS / ANTON VAGANOV
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives' Rules Committee on Tuesday approved an amendment to draft defence budget legislation that would recommend sanctions against a broad array of Russian officials.
The sanctions, which are based on accusations of human rights violations, would target Russian officials including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov, and others.
In total, 35 Russian citizens are subject to the proposed sanctions. The list of civil servants also includes Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin, Deputy Defence Minster Andrei Kartapolov, Central Electoral Commission head Ella Pamfilova, head of the Economic Security Service's transport department Victor Gavrilov, Director of the Federal Penitentiary Service Alexander Kalashnikov, presidential administration head and first deputy head, Anton Vaino and Sergei Kirienko, Khimki District Judge Elena Morozova, Khimki Police Department Chief Igor Yanchuk, Chief Prosecutor of Moscow Denis Popov, National Guard head Victor Zolotov, Chelyabinsk FSB head Dmitry Ivanov, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyev, St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, former Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika, and lawmaker Pavel Krasheninnikov.
A Syrian government supporter holds up a Syrian national flag as he chants slogans against U.S. President Trump during demonstrations following a wave of U.S., British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
US Sanctions Suffocating Syrian People, International Community Must Act, Foreign Minister Says
05:29 GMT
24
Businessmen are also among those subject to sanctions, including Roman Abramovich, Alisher Usmanov, Oleg Deripaska, and Gennady Timchenko, the president and deputy president of VTB Bank, Andrey Kostin and Denis Bortnikov, Chairman of the State Development Corporation VEB Igor Shuvalov, as well as media personalities — Russian Union of Journalists Chair Vladimir Solovyev, Chief Executive Officer of Channel One TV station Konstantin Ernst, and Editor-in-Chief of RT Margarita Simonyan
Additionally, it includes top and senior officials at key energy companies — Chairman of the Management Committee of Gazprom Alexei Miller, Chairman of the Management Board of Rosneft Igor Sechin, and Chairman of Transneft Nikolai Tokarev.
The amendment, put forward by Representative Tom Malinowski, would give Biden up to 180 days to submit to Congress a determination about whether the list of officials meet the criteria for the imposition of sanctions pursuant to the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.
The complete draft defence budget legislation has yet to pass both houses of Congress and the decision to impose sanctions still ultimately rests with the Biden administration if the measure is passed.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:31 GMTGeneva to Host New Round of Russian-US Strategic Stability Talks Next Week, American Ambassador Says
09:24 GMTUS House Committee Approves Amendment Recommending Sanctions Against Russian Officials
09:23 GMTSCO to Coordinate Effort to Prevent Threats Coming From Afghanistan, Russian General Staff Says
09:12 GMTAll Crew Members From Crashed Russian An-26 Plane Perished, Remains Found
09:07 GMTBoJo's UNGA Speech: PM Talks Climate Change, Argues Kermit the Frog Was 'Wrong'
09:01 GMTScientists Create Winged Microchip That is Smallest-Ever Human-Made Flying Structure
08:41 GMTBitcoin.org Domain Disabled After Alleged Cybersecurity Breach
08:34 GMTPakistani Military Plane Crashes During Training Flight in Country's Northwest, Reports Suggest
08:33 GMTChinese Foreign Minister Urges G20 to Lift Unilateral Sanctions Against Afghanistan
08:31 GMTRussian Delegation at PACE Session Restricted Due to Sputnik V Non-Recognition, Lawmaker Says
08:28 GMTSwedish Minister: Authorities Failed to Tackle Crime Because They 'Didn't Want to Be Seen as Racist'
08:21 GMTG4 Foreign Ministers Call for Reform of UN Security Council, New Delhi Says
07:55 GMTIndia: Opposition Alleges 'Land Scam' as BJP-Governed State Allocates Land for Hindu Group
07:18 GMTACLU Accused of 'Erasing Women' After it Edited Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Quote on Abortions
06:56 GMTGOP House Members File Impeachment Articles Against Biden Over 'Clear Violations of His Duties'
06:53 GMTUK's Claims About Third Russian Involved in Skripal Case 'Another Lie', Foreign Intel Chief Says
06:42 GMTFormer Islamist Preacher: 'There is a Salafist in Every Swedish Mosque'
06:33 GMTAlgeria Closes Airspace to All Planes From Morocco Over 'Provocations'
06:28 GMTRussia Ready to Cooperate With New German Gov't Based on Mutual Respect, Ambassador Says
05:29 GMTUS Sanctions Suffocating Syrian People, International Community Must Act, Foreign Minister Says