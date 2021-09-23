US Health Official Wants to 'Blow-Dart' COVID Vax Into Black People in New Project Veritas Video
A US public health official has been exposed saying reluctant black people should should be given the COVID-19 jab by "blow-dart".
Taylor Lee, an economist at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), also backed a "Nazi Germany"-style registry of unvaccinated citizens in hidden body camera footage recorded by a reporter for undercover journalism collective Project Veritas.
In trying to debunk anti-vaccine views, the official came out with some odd beliefs of his own.
"I remember reading about how with COVID trials, they were having an issue recruiting African American people," Lee said. "It was because of a different medication the government tried to do that was specifically designed to kill African Americans."
"But this thing is safe, though," suggests the journalist. “We know that now, but like again, I think there is still this big mistrust and like it's deep-rooted,” Lee replies
"Yeah. Can’t blame them," the journalist agrees.
"I can’t. But at the same time, like, blow dart. That’s where we’re going," says Lee.
"Like go to the unvaccinated and blow it into them. Blow dart it into them. That's where I am at this point," he adds.
Asked whether forcing ethnic minorities to have the vaccine might evoke the history of unethical medical experiments on blacks in the US, Lee calmly replies: "It's fine. We'll go for the whites first".
"We'll post like video campaigns about doing it to the whites first, and then they can't call it..." Lee says. "They can't say it's racist". "Exactly."
In contrast to his low opinions of black Americans, Lee claimed: "All of the wealthy white people are getting vaccinated because they're educated."
But for the "white uneducated" Lee proposed a more eugenic solution. "You need an IQ test, and if you fall below a certain level of IQ, you're getting a shot," he said.
Vaccine Gestapo
Lee also advocated using the US Census Bureau's database to organise a nationwide forced vaccination programme.
"Census goes door-to-door if you don’t respond. So, we have the infrastructure to do it. I mean, it’ll cost a ton of money,"
"But I think, at that point, I think there needs to be a registry of people who aren’t vaccinated. Although that’s sounding very Germany," Lee said. "Nazi Germany…I mean, think about it like the Jewish Star."
Jews and other groups targeted for extermination in Nazi-occupied Europe were forced to wear identifying patches sewed to their clothing in public — a yellow stare of David for Jews.
“If they start handing out vaccines, I’m gonna go door-to-door and stab everyone. ‘Oh, it’s just your booster shot! There you go!’," Lee exclaimed.
"Stick your arm out. 'What's that?' Oh, it's just a vitamin C shot," he says earlier.
Lee also joked about turning the Republican-governed state of Texas, whose governor Greg Abbott has resisted pressure to impose strict lockdown measures, into a vast concentration camp for the unvaccinated.
“You put every anti-vaxxer, like sheep, into like Texas and you closed off Texas from the rest of the world, and you go, ‘Okay, you be you in Texas until we deal with this'," he said.
Persuasion or Coercion?
Uptake of COVID-19 vaccines in the US has slowed considerably since May 2021, and looks like topping out at much lower levels than other countries producing their own jabs.
As of Wednesday, just over 55 per cent of adults had been fully vaccinated, with another 11 per cent having their first dose. US President Joe Biden's administration has responded by ordering all federal employees to be vaccinated, and supported similar 'no jab, no job' rules for all businesses with over 100 employees.
On Monday Project Veritas interviewed a whistle-blower who revealed that serious side-effects of coronavirus vaccines were going unreported because the forms took too long to fill in.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, visiting his birthplace of New York earlier this week for the United Nations General Assembly, rejected vaccine mandates in favour of "sweet reason and persuasion.
In an interview with NBC's Today programme, Johnson avoided directly criticising Biden's policy when asked diplomatically commenting: "It's different strokes for different folks" — while conceding that "this is a very controversial area."
"People feel very strongly about not having the state mandate something in my country," Johnson said. "We're great lovers of liberty".
Asked why vaccine uptake was so much higher in the UK than the US — with almost 90 per cent of over-16s having their first dose and 82 per cent their second as of Wednesday — the PM explained: "We've had to do it by sweet reason and persuasion. And that's working."