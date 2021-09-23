UNSC Discussing Security and Climate Change

Sputnik is live from the United Nations in New York as the organisation's Security Council is holding a meeting on security-related issues and climate change.UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to chair an event with her counterparts from China, France, Russia, and the United States to discuss the ongoing conflicts and crises in Afghanistan, Myanmar, Yemen, and Tigray (Ethiopia) and the role of the UN Security Council's five permanent members in maintaining international peace and security.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
The high-level week of the 76th UN General Assembly began on 21 September.
