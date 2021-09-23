Unexpected Bath Time: Frightened Cat Jumps Right Into Swimming Pool

This poor kitty just wanted to touch the water with its paw and sniff it, but a loud sound scared the devil out of it - and its fall was inevitable. Well, the good news is that people were nearby to rescue their feline friend from the swimming pool. The bad news is that the scary jump has now gone viral, as thousands, or even millions, can see it on Instagram.
"Curiosity killed a cat", as the old saying goes - but while it is just a proverb, many felines have indeed suffered for going too close to a source of danger.
This poor kitty just wanted to touch the water with its paw and sniff it, but a loud sound scared the devil out of it - and its fall was inevitable. Well, the good news is that people were nearby to rescue their feline friend from the swimming pool. The bad news is that the scary jump has now gone viral, as thousands, or even millions, can see it on Instagram.