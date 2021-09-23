Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Day 3 of 76th Session of UN General Assembly

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/unexpected-bath-time-frightened-cat-jumps-right-into-swimming-pool-1089344438.html
Unexpected Bath Time: Frightened Cat Jumps Right Into Swimming Pool
Unexpected Bath Time: Frightened Cat Jumps Right Into Swimming Pool
"Curiosity killed a cat", as the old saying goes - but while it is just a proverb, many felines have indeed suffered for going too close to a source of danger. 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T16:30+0000
2021-09-23T16:39+0000
cat
videoclub
swimming pool
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089344537_0:0:937:528_1920x0_80_0_0_849b4dbbabdb72cffcc2e9b7a879ff67.png
This poor kitty just wanted to touch the water with its paw and sniff it, but a loud sound scared the devil out of it - and its fall was inevitable. Well, the good news is that people were nearby to rescue their feline friend from the swimming pool. The bad news is that the scary jump has now gone viral, as thousands, or even millions, can see it on Instagram.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089344537_112:0:852:555_1920x0_80_0_0_c354bee859e4207957c2fd06053b57ab.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cat, videoclub, swimming pool

Unexpected Bath Time: Frightened Cat Jumps Right Into Swimming Pool

16:30 GMT 23.09.2021 (Updated: 16:39 GMT 23.09.2021)
© Photo : cat_l0verssCat jumps into swimming pool
Cat jumps into swimming pool - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© Photo : cat_l0verss
Subscribe
"Curiosity killed a cat", as the old saying goes - but while it is just a proverb, many felines have indeed suffered for going too close to a source of danger.
This poor kitty just wanted to touch the water with its paw and sniff it, but a loud sound scared the devil out of it - and its fall was inevitable. Well, the good news is that people were nearby to rescue their feline friend from the swimming pool. The bad news is that the scary jump has now gone viral, as thousands, or even millions, can see it on Instagram.
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:59 GMTTucker Carlson Slams Biden Video From 2015, Cries 'Great Replacement' Theory Amid New Migrant Influx
16:59 GMTForgotten 'Ghost Town' Discovered in Utah After Water Reservoir Recedes, Report Says
16:55 GMTFrench Official Hopes Russia Will Impose Moratorium on Champagne Labelling Law
16:53 GMTTaliban Plans to Appoint Ambassadors to Countries Recognising New Interim Government
16:37 GMTErdogan Says Work With Biden Has Seen a 'Not Very Good Start'
16:30 GMTUnexpected Bath Time: Frightened Cat Jumps Right Into Swimming Pool
16:19 GMTChina Reportedly Mulls Bailing Out Evergrande Developer As Default, Economic Shock Loom
16:17 GMTUS House Speaker Pelosi Vows to Pass Temporary Funding Bill to Keep Government Open
16:11 GMTResignation of US Special Envoy for Haiti Over Deportations 'Mischaracterised', State Dept. Suggests
15:44 GMTUS Health Official Wants to 'Blow-Dart' COVID Vax Into Black People in New Project Veritas Video
15:25 GMTTaliban Plans to Form Commission in 2022 to Draft New Constitution
15:22 GMTWatch Fuego Volcano Erupt in Guatemala, Spewing Out Vast Amounts of Smoke and Lava
15:17 GMTRussian Officials Assess Proposal to Populate Siberia With 'Resurrected' Woolly Mammoths
15:13 GMTParis to Bill Canberra for Cancellation of Submarine Deal After AUKUS Pact
14:51 GMT'Britney VS Spears': Pop Star's Fiancé Accuses Docu Makers of Earning Profit From Her Story
14:41 GMTRussian Union of Journalists Chief Slams 'Unacceptable' US Sanctions Against Colleagues
14:31 GMTUS Investment Firm Purchases Italy's Oldest Football Team
14:29 GMTUS to Find Ways to Get More Help to Haitian Migrants After US Envoy Resigned, State Dept. Says
14:25 GMTAnthony Joshua Says He Would ‘Fight King Kong' if He Had to as He Defends Titles Against Usyk
14:18 GMTFormer Nazi Helmut Oberlander Dies in Canada Before He Could Be Deported, Reports Say