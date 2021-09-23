https://sputniknews.com/20210923/tucker-carlson-slams-biden-video-from-2015-cries-great-replacement-theory-amid-new-migrant-influx-1089344121.html

Tucker Carlson Slams Biden Video From 2015, Cries 'Great Replacement' Theory Amid New Migrant Influx

Tucker Carlson Slams Biden Video From 2015, Cries 'Great Replacement' Theory Amid New Migrant Influx

Conservative critics of the Biden administration have been expressing their outrage over yet another surge of migrants on the US border, this time from Haiti... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-23T16:59+0000

2021-09-23T16:59+0000

2021-09-23T16:59+0000

us

texas

immigrants

migrant crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083335331_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e1f60967f2a913aee7c106fec6c6e131.jpg

US President Joe Biden is seeking to "change the racial mix" in the United States with the help of "an unrelenting stream of immigration", according to conservative talk-show host Tucker Carlson, who has brought up Biden's video from 2015 to prove his point regarding a new influx of migrants at the US border with Mexico.Back in the day when he was vice-president, Biden was recorded as saying that folks like him, "who are Caucasian, of European descent, for the first time in 2017 we'll be an absolute minority in the United States of America." And he went on to note that he does not believe it to be a bad thing, but rather "a source of our strength".The conservative talk-show host also blasted the "source of our strength" claim, asserting that this was "the language of eugenics". According to Carlson, mainstream media outlets suppress those who attempt to voice a point of view similar to his "with maximum hysteria".His opinion immediately prompted a vivid reaction online, with comments, as always, divided. Some users supported the Fox News anchor, saying that he is "right" and "exposed the lies". Others, however, blasted him for his statements, sarcastically wondering what is so wrong with being a minority in the United States.Some users noted that Tucker was "late" to raise the issue, with others joining in and mocking his concerns about the "Great Replacement" theory, recalling that the US welcomed migrants from many parts of the world.Carlson's comments come as the US border is stricken with a new wave of migrants, this time the majority of them coming from Haiti and waiting for their fate to be decided in Del Rio, Texas. According to local authorities, up to 13,000 people have assembled under the bridge in Del Rio in a makeshift refugee camp - a fact that prompted concerns of yet another spike in coronavirus cases. Texas Governor Greg Abbott berated Biden for "doing nothing" and urged the White House for an emergency declaration to help curb the border chaos.As the outcry around the new migrant influx continues, a video emerged online showing what appears to be US border agents "whipping" and pushing Haitian migrants in the water as they try to cross the border. The footage prompted a huge backlash, and an investigation into alleged mistreatment of migrants has been triggered, receiving support from US vice-president Kamala Harris, who has been charged with overseeing the situation on the border.Shortly after the emergence of the footage, US Special Envoy for Haiti, Daniel Foote, announced his resignation, saying that he "will not be associated with the United States' inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti."

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

us, texas, immigrants, migrant crisis