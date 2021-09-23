Registration was successful!
Solidarity with the Global South Means Resisting Imperialist Indoctrination
Remembering Troy Davis, Imperialism Kills Climate Activists, Political Repression in Rwanda 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
Solidarity With the Global South Means Resisting Imperialist Indoctrination
Remembering Troy Davis, Imperialism Kills Climate Activists, Political Repression in Rwanda
Solidarity with the Global South Means Resisting Imperialist Indoctrination

09:43 GMT 23.09.2021
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kalonji Jama Changa, author, filmmaker, community organizer, co-host of the Renegade Culture podcast, co-founder of Black Power Media and Founder of the FTP movement to discuss the anniversary of the execution of Troy Davis, the inconsistencies and gaps in the story and evidence used to convict Davis, how this lynching fits into the system of racial capitalism, and the ongoing struggle against the death penalty and mass incarceration.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tina Landis, organizer and author of the book, ‘Climate Solutions: Beyond Capitalism’ to discuss the murders of climate activists around the world, the connections between imperialism and these killings, the targeting of climate activists, water protectors, and land defenders in the US, and the need to fight for climate action.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the conviction of Paul Rusesabagina, the subject of the film Hotel Rwanda, on charges related to terrorism, how this case serves as another example of Paul Kagame’s ruthless crackdown on challenges to his rule, how the US props up the rule of Kagame, and US meddling in Rwanda and other countries in the region.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the responsibility of the Western left to struggle with oppressed people against US hegemony and imperialism, the necessity of principled resistance to racist indoctrination that serves imperialism, the rise of a sanitized and less serious movement and the importance of counteracting that premise, and the arrogance of purity politics present in some parts of the movement.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
