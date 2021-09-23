Registration was successful!
International

SCO to Coordinate Effort to Prevent Threats Coming From Afghanistan, Russian General Staff Says
SCO to Coordinate Effort to Prevent Threats Coming From Afghanistan, Russian General Staff Says
2021-09-23T09:23+0000
2021-09-23T09:36+0000
valery gerasimov
russia
asia & pacific
afghanistan
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
Russian, Indian, Chinese, Kyrgyz, Pakistani, Tajik, Uzbek, Kazakh, and Belarusian military delegations held a meeting on the sidelines of the Peace Mission-2021 SCO counterterrorism drills in Russia.SCO sees an expansion of terrorist activities, problems with humanitarian assistance, and an increase in drug trafficking as the key threats, the Russian General Staff chief continued.
Unless the Americans, Israelis and Indians are involved, there will be NO threats from Afghanistan.
afghanistan
valery gerasimov, russia, asia & pacific, afghanistan, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

SCO to Coordinate Effort to Prevent Threats Coming From Afghanistan, Russian General Staff Says

09:23 GMT 23.09.2021 (Updated: 09:36 GMT 23.09.2021)
DONGUZ TESTING GROUND, Russia (Sputnik) - The chiefs of general staffs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states have agreed to coordinate their efforts to prevent threats emanating from Afghanistan, Russian General Staff Сhief Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.
Russian, Indian, Chinese, Kyrgyz, Pakistani, Tajik, Uzbek, Kazakh, and Belarusian military delegations held a meeting on the sidelines of the Peace Mission-2021 SCO counterterrorism drills in Russia.

"We analysed the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on creating prerequisites for the escalation of security threats in the SCO member states. We agreed to hold regular consultations between our countries in order to prevent destabilising processes on the territory of SCO member states", Gerasimov said.

SCO sees an expansion of terrorist activities, problems with humanitarian assistance, and an increase in drug trafficking as the key threats, the Russian General Staff chief continued.
Popular comments
Unless the Americans, Israelis and Indians are involved, there will be NO threats from Afghanistan.
HHess
23 September, 12:27 GMT
000000
© 2021 Sputnik.
