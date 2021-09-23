https://sputniknews.com/20210923/russias-sco-envoy-says-taliban-recognition-not-on-agenda-while-dialogue-is-important-1089334497.html
Russia's SCO Envoy Says Taliban Recognition Not on Agenda, While Dialogue is Important
Russia's SCO Envoy Says Taliban Recognition Not on Agenda, While Dialogue is Important
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Recognition of the Taliban* movement is not being considered, while it is important to maintain contact with the new authorities in Kabul for constructively providing assistance to Afghanistan, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Affairs Bakhtiyor Khakimov said on 23 September.
"The Taliban movement holds power today. At this stage, we are not talking about recognition, we are talking about establishing contacts with those who came to power in order to launch a constructive dialogue, as promoting an inter-Afghan crisis resolution remains a priority," Khakimov said at a press conference.
Following the Taliban's capture of power
in Afghanistan on 15 August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signalled that Moscow was in no rush to recognise the terrorist group as a legitimate authority in the country. He called for an inclusive government in Afghanistan that would see different political forces.
Earlier this month, the organisation announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.