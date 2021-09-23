Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Lava Flow Destroying Settlements Forces Evacuation as La Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210923/russias-sco-envoy-says-taliban-recognition-not-on-agenda-while-dialogue-is-important-1089334497.html
Russia's SCO Envoy Says Taliban Recognition Not on Agenda, While Dialogue is Important
Russia's SCO Envoy Says Taliban Recognition Not on Agenda, While Dialogue is Important
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Recognition of the Taliban* movement is not being considered, while it is important to maintain contact with the new authorities in Kabul... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T12:24+0000
2021-09-23T12:24+0000
afghanistan
world
russia
afghanistan
news
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089089526_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d948e584bc658cdd97a326ed120c5c20.jpg
"The Taliban movement holds power today. At this stage, we are not talking about recognition, we are talking about establishing contacts with those who came to power in order to launch a constructive dialogue, as promoting an inter-Afghan crisis resolution remains a priority," Khakimov said at a press conference.Following the Taliban's capture of power in Afghanistan on 15 August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signalled that Moscow was in no rush to recognise the terrorist group as a legitimate authority in the country. He called for an inclusive government in Afghanistan that would see different political forces. Earlier this month, the organisation announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20210921/taliban-say-no-al-qaeda-members-present-in-afghanistan-1089283017.html
russia
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089089526_117:0:2848:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_206d7cc4dfdddc6a07d5b094e44c21f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, russia, afghanistan, news, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

Russia's SCO Envoy Says Taliban Recognition Not on Agenda, While Dialogue is Important

12:24 GMT 23.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / Bulent KilicВо время визита директора Талибана по физическому воспитанию и спорту Башира Ахмада Рустамзая в спортзал в Кабуле
Во время визита директора Талибана по физическому воспитанию и спорту Башира Ахмада Рустамзая в спортзал в Кабуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / Bulent Kilic
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Recognition of the Taliban* movement is not being considered, while it is important to maintain contact with the new authorities in Kabul for constructively providing assistance to Afghanistan, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Affairs Bakhtiyor Khakimov said on 23 September.
"The Taliban movement holds power today. At this stage, we are not talking about recognition, we are talking about establishing contacts with those who came to power in order to launch a constructive dialogue, as promoting an inter-Afghan crisis resolution remains a priority," Khakimov said at a press conference.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan September 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
Afghanistan
Taliban Say No Al-Qaeda Members Present in Afghanistan
21 September, 22:30 GMT
Following the Taliban's capture of power in Afghanistan on 15 August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signalled that Moscow was in no rush to recognise the terrorist group as a legitimate authority in the country. He called for an inclusive government in Afghanistan that would see different political forces.
Earlier this month, the organisation announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:24 GMTRussia's SCO Envoy Says Taliban Recognition Not on Agenda, While Dialogue is Important
12:12 GMTLava Flow Destroying Settlements Forces Evacuation as La Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt
12:10 GMTUNSC Discussing Security and Climate Change
12:08 GMTBalls to the Wall: Oklahoma Man Gets 12 Years in Prison for Failed Castration of Volunteer
12:02 GMTThe Spy Who Abused Me: Director of Latest Bond Movie Calls Sean Connery's 007 a 'Rapist'
11:56 GMTIt's a Gas!... Russia Blamed for Europe's Fuel Crisis
11:45 GMTWhen It Rains, It Pours: UK Defence Ministry Reportedly Allows Another Afghan Data Breach
11:40 GMTMan United Players Frustrated as the Team Out of Carabao Cup After Stunning Loss to West Ham
11:01 GMTPoland to Deploy 250 US-Supplied Abrams Tanks on Eastern Border, Defence Minister Says
10:50 GMTGerman Greens Leader Accuses Russia of Exacerbating Gas Crunch
10:38 GMTRIP 'Godfather of Black Cinema': Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles Dies at 89
10:28 GMTBoris Johnson Reveals Why He Wants to Be Renamed in Honour of Ancient Greek God of North Wind
10:22 GMTHis Royal Highness No More? UK Queen Could Strip Prince Andrew of HRH Title Amid Sex Assault Case
10:02 GMTJohnny Depp Says No One is 'Safe' From Cancel Culture as He Hints That 'MeToo' Got Out of Hand
09:51 GMTPutin, Zelensky to Meet When Both Are Ready, Kremlin Says
09:49 GMTMarseille Football Team Blames Mass Brawl of Spectators on Provocation by Angers Fans - Video
09:31 GMTGeneva to Host New Round of Russian-US Strategic Stability Talks Next Week, American Ambassador Says
09:24 GMTUS House Committee Approves Amendment Recommending Sanctions Against Russian Officials
09:23 GMTSCO to Coordinate Effort to Prevent Threats Coming From Afghanistan, Russian General Staff Says
09:12 GMTAll Crew Members From Crashed Russian An-26 Plane Perished, Remains Found