Russian Union of Journalists Chief Slams 'Unacceptable' US Sanctions Against Colleagues

The journalist said that the RUJ will seek media rights organisations' intervention if the US sanctions bill ends up enacted.The US House of Representatives Regulations Committee approved a bill recommending the imposition of sanctions against 35 Russian officials, businessmen and journalists who, according to Washington, are involved in human rights violations. Solovyev himself is on the list.Addressing the sanctions, RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said on Thursday she was "flattered" by the fact she had been included in the list.The bill was introduced as an amendment to the US draft defence budget for the 2022 fiscal year. Even if approved by Congress, it will retain its advisory, non-binding nature.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Imposing sanctions on foreign journalists is unacceptable, Russian Union of Journalists (RUJ) chairman Vladimir Solovyev told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on the US government's plans.
The journalist said that the RUJ will seek media rights organisations' intervention if the US sanctions bill ends up enacted.
"From our point of view, it is an absolutely unacceptable international practice to impose sanctions against journalists. This format of sanctions against journalists was last implemented by Adolf Hitler, and this is outrageous", Solovyev said, adding that if the US government sees the restrictions through, it will "cross any possible ethical, legal and international boundaries".
The US House of Representatives Regulations Committee approved a bill recommending the imposition of sanctions against 35 Russian officials, businessmen and journalists who, according to Washington, are involved in human rights violations. Solovyev himself is on the list.
Addressing the sanctions, RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said on Thursday she was "flattered" by the fact she had been included in the list.
"I am flattered. Nowadays, it is somehow even inappropriate for a decent person not to be subject to sanctions. Moreover, [I have] such a great company. I invite my colleagues to celebrate this international recognition of credits to the motherland together", Simonyan said.
The bill was introduced as an amendment to the US draft defence budget for the 2022 fiscal year. Even if approved by Congress, it will retain its advisory, non-binding nature.