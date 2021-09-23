Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Day 3 of 76th Session of UN General Assembly

Russian Rescuers Searching for 19 Elbrus Climbers in Distress, One Found Dead
Russian Rescuers Searching for 19 Elbrus Climbers in Distress, One Found Dead
NALCHIK, Russia, September 23 (Sputnik) - Nineteen mountain climbers on Mount Elbrus on Thursday evening asked the Russian rescue services for help due to... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
The climbers are reported to have registered their route with the emergency ministry.
elbrus, news, society, russia, mountain, hikers

Russian Rescuers Searching for 19 Elbrus Climbers in Distress, One Found Dead

21:03 GMT 23.09.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Lev Kalmykov / View of Elbrus View of Elbrus
View of Elbrus - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Lev Kalmykov / View of Elbrus
NALCHIK, Russia, September 23 (Sputnik) - Nineteen mountain climbers on Mount Elbrus on Thursday evening asked the Russian rescue services for help due to adverse weather, and one of them was found dead already, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.
"The rescuers are carrying out the search at the height of 5,000 meters (16,404 feet) and higher in the area where the group supposedly stayed. At the moment, the rescuers have found four people, and, unfortunately, one of them shows no signs of life," the statement read.
The climbers are reported to have registered their route with the emergency ministry.
