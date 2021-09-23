Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/russian-crew-leaves-boat-pilgrim-in-alaska-will-renew-world-trip-next-spring---captain-1089320012.html
Russian Crew Leaves Boat Pilgrim in Alaska, Will Renew World Trip Next Spring - Captain
Russian Crew Leaves Boat Pilgrim in Alaska, Will Renew World Trip Next Spring - Captain
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian and US voyagers who are traveling around the world onboard the Pilgrim, a replica of the 18th century wooden boat Pomor, left... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T01:30+0000
2021-09-23T01:30+0000
alaska
russia
us
voyage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107473/34/1074733429_0:338:3600:2363_1920x0_80_0_0_49be01fe7bdf35f49fb641550f5a6b65.jpg
"We plan to come back onboard in late April or early May to prepare the vessel and re-start navigation in the end of May or early June," Sinelnik said.The Pilgrim will sail from Homer to the island of Kodiak, then to Aleutian Islands and along the North-West shore of Alaska, probably to the city of Nom to end at Russia’s Chukotka, he said."We will have to spend almost a month on the way and cover about 1,300 nautical miles," Sinelnik said.After Chukotka, Sinelnik said he plans to obtain a license for sailing toward the Arctic town of Tiksi and along Russia’s Northern coast.Sinelnik noted that he is seeking crew members who want to navigate through the Northern route and is open to any suggestions.This year, the Pilgrim was able to cover a distance from the US city of Duluth on the Great Lakes to Seattle by land on truck, and then to Alaska through Canada.Sinelnik characterized the experience along the Canadian and Alaskan coasts as leaving "a good and deep trace" in his soul.The Pilgrim, a 40-foot sailboat, started the voyage around the world four years ago from the city of Petrazavodsk in Russia’s Karelia region. On the way to the United States, the vessel visited multiple countries in Europe, the Canary and Caribbean islands as well as Cape Verde.
russia
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107473/34/1074733429_0:0:3600:2700_1920x0_80_0_0_d2f1b4224ae40dd514adef0cc372a282.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
alaska, russia, us, voyage

Russian Crew Leaves Boat Pilgrim in Alaska, Will Renew World Trip Next Spring - Captain

01:30 GMT 23.09.2021
© AP Photo / Becky BohrerA hiker makes his way past an alpine pond on the Juneau ridge in Juneau, Alaska
A hiker makes his way past an alpine pond on the Juneau ridge in Juneau, Alaska - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© AP Photo / Becky Bohrer
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian and US voyagers who are traveling around the world onboard the Pilgrim, a replica of the 18th century wooden boat Pomor, left their vessel for the winter in Homer, Alaska, and plan to renew sailing toward Chukotka next spring, the boat’s captain Sergey Sinelnik told Sputnik.
"We plan to come back onboard in late April or early May to prepare the vessel and re-start navigation in the end of May or early June," Sinelnik said.
The Pilgrim will sail from Homer to the island of Kodiak, then to Aleutian Islands and along the North-West shore of Alaska, probably to the city of Nom to end at Russia’s Chukotka, he said.
"We will have to spend almost a month on the way and cover about 1,300 nautical miles," Sinelnik said.
After Chukotka, Sinelnik said he plans to obtain a license for sailing toward the Arctic town of Tiksi and along Russia’s Northern coast.
Sinelnik noted that he is seeking crew members who want to navigate through the Northern route and is open to any suggestions.
This year, the Pilgrim was able to cover a distance from the US city of Duluth on the Great Lakes to Seattle by land on truck, and then to Alaska through Canada.
"We covered almost 1,800 nautical miles from Seattle to Homer in 37 days," Sinelnik said. "Thank God, navigation is over, all crew members are healthy and came back home."
Sinelnik characterized the experience along the Canadian and Alaskan coasts as leaving "a good and deep trace" in his soul.
"No one tropical island can compare to uninhabited islands and the shore of Alaska, sublime beauty of the North surprises even despite rains and strong winds," he said.
The Pilgrim, a 40-foot sailboat, started the voyage around the world four years ago from the city of Petrazavodsk in Russia’s Karelia region. On the way to the United States, the vessel visited multiple countries in Europe, the Canary and Caribbean islands as well as Cape Verde.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:49 GMTDHS Looks to Staff Gitmo Migrant Facility With Guards Who Speak Haitian Creole Amid US Border Surge
01:30 GMTRussian Crew Leaves Boat Pilgrim in Alaska, Will Renew World Trip Next Spring - Captain
01:00 GMTWall Street Up Broadly as Fed Signals Caution With US Stimulus Taper, Rate Hike
00:45 GMT‘This Moment Demands Action’: Biden Eyes Executive Actions After Fruitless Police Reform Talks
00:26 GMTMoroccan Liberal Parties Form Coalition Government, Ousting Islamists After Decade of Rule
00:00 GMTIAEA Must Have Access to Nuclear Fuel for Australian Submarines - Iranian Envoy
YesterdayFDA Authorizes Pfizer Booster Shots for Elderly, At-Risk Americans
YesterdayTurkey Should Withdraw From Syria, End Occupation of Territories - Syrian Foreign Minister
YesterdayPentagon Says Aware of Reports of Poor Conditions at Military Base Housing Afghans
YesterdayUK Announces Plans to Become AI Innovation Superpower Within 10 Years
YesterdayUS Man Pleads Not Guilty to Capitol Bomb Threat After Livestreaming Police Standoff
YesterdayCroatian Police Partially Solve Mystery of Lone Woman Found on Island With No Memory
Yesterday‘Earth Looks Fragile from Space:’ Jeff Bezos Pledges $1 Billion to Tackle Climate Crisis
Yesterday‘World’s Coolest Dictator’: El Salvador’s Bukele Changes Branding on Twitter Amid Protests
YesterdayCzech, Hungarian Prime Ministers Slam EU for Poor Border Protection From Illegal Migrants
Yesterday‘We’re Done With Fear’: Florida Appoints Joseph Ladapo as State’s New Surgeon General
Yesterday'Difficult Decision': Facebook Chief Technology Officer to Step Down From Post
YesterdayGrandmothers Know Best: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mother Believes Her Grandson is a Star in the Making
YesterdayStates to Provide Cash for Each COVID Death: Modi Gov't to Top Court
YesterdayLeaks Reveal UK Equalities Minister Dismissed Colonialism, Mocked Trans People