RIP 'Godfather of Black Cinema': Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles Dies at 89
"Dad knew that Black images matter. If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty, and interconnectivity of all people", Mario said in the statement.
We’ve lost another lion, the true revolutionary, an artistic gangsta, cultural disrupter who forever changed the game Rest n Peace Melvin Van Peebles ✊🏾🙏🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/OH9D6Slnbx— David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) September 22, 2021
RIP Melvin Van Peebles, a genius auteur who sparked a revolution in '70s Black cinema, w/out whom the films of Tarantino and Spike Lee would be irrevocably different, who introduced Earth Wind & Fire to the world, and possessed unimpeachable integrity & futuristic searing vision. pic.twitter.com/53ZlISRfOz— Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) September 22, 2021
Melvin Van Peebles passed away?— Dart_Adams (@Dart_Adams) September 22, 2021
50 years ago, his film "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song" was instrumental in not only creating the blueprint for marketing Black films but proving that films with Black leads & casts were commercially viable, sparking a new era of cinema.
"I make a film like I cook for friends. I hope they like it, but if they don't, I'm prepared to enjoy it all by myself."— The Academy (@TheAcademy) September 22, 2021
Melvin Van Peebles, director of “Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song" and "Watermelon Man," has passed away at the age of 89. pic.twitter.com/vvPknv94gE
“You have to not let yourself believe you can’t. Do what you can do within the framework you have. And don’t look outside. Look inside.”— Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 22, 2021
― the iconic artist, filmmaker, actor, playwright, novelist, composer and sage Melvin Van Peebles, who has gone home at the age of 89. pic.twitter.com/36BQKzN9G7
Damn. Rest In Peace Melvin Van Peebles. The blueprint and inspiration for multiple generations of filmmakers. A whole legend. https://t.co/CfHBbXqIgT— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 22, 2021
Never forget when Melvin Van Peebles and his son, Mario Van Peebles, guest starred on an episode of Living Single. That was such a great episode. pic.twitter.com/n58kbrxanu— 𝚋𝚛𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚕𝚢𝚗’𝚜 𝚊𝚖𝚋𝚊𝚜𝚜𝚊𝚍𝚘𝚛. (@travisfromdabk_) September 22, 2021
RIP Melvin Van Peebles. He said “I make a film like I cook for friends. I hope they like it but if they don't, I'm prepared to enjoy it all by myself!” 👑 pic.twitter.com/Hz7hxDiv4G— Mike Fury (@TheMikeFury) September 22, 2021