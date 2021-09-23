Putin, Zelensky to Meet When Both Are Ready, Kremlin Says

After his address at the UN General Assembly, Zelensky told reporters he would meet with Putin when the Russian president is ready.The Ukrainian president's spokesman earlier said that Zelensky was ready to meet with Putin, but only if the issue of territories that Kiev considers occupied was raised at the negotiations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasised that Crimea cannot be discussed at the potential summit.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, will meet when they both are ready and when they understand what could be discussed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on 23 September.
"The two presidents will certainly meet when they both are ready, when there is an agenda for their negotiations, when they understand what to discuss. This is when they will meet," Peskov said at a briefing.
The Ukrainian president's spokesman earlier said that Zelensky was ready to meet with Putin, but only if the issue of territories that Kiev considers occupied was raised at the negotiations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasised that Crimea cannot be discussed at the potential summit.