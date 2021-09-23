Registration was successful!
International

President Biden Addresses the UN, Avoids Apologizing for Afghan Civilians Killed by Drone Strike
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including large numbers of Haitian asylum-seekers... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including large numbers of Haitian asylum-seekers being released into the United States, and Amazon, Facebook, and Uber pledging to hire Afghan refugees.
GUESTPeter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | China, COVID-19 Protests in Germany, and Mask Dispute Murder in GermanyBob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | The US Institute for Peace, Police Cars Illegally Parked, and J6 RallyIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about China's plan to stop funding coal plants, German protests, and mask mandates in Germany. Peter talked about the conversation between French President Macron, US President Joe Biden, and the commitment to NATO. Peter spoke about the UK and food supply situation after Brexit.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Bob Schlehuber on the International day of peace, Australian protests, and Huey Newton. Bob discussed the revolutionary left and activists who seek the death of police. Bob talked about the need for protests and both sides of the political spectrum getting attacked in protests.And we continue to cover Joe Biden's participation in the United Nations General Assembly.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
radio, un, germany, police, brexit, healthcare, nato, radio sputnik, covid-19

President Biden Addresses the UN, Avoids Apologizing for Afghan Civilians Killed by Drone Strike

09:46 GMT 23.09.2021
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
GUEST
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | China, COVID-19 Protests in Germany, and Mask Dispute Murder in Germany
Bob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | The US Institute for Peace, Police Cars Illegally Parked, and J6 Rally
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about China's plan to stop funding coal plants, German protests, and mask mandates in Germany. Peter talked about the conversation between French President Macron, US President Joe Biden, and the commitment to NATO. Peter spoke about the UK and food supply situation after Brexit.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Bob Schlehuber on the International day of peace, Australian protests, and Huey Newton. Bob discussed the revolutionary left and activists who seek the death of police. Bob talked about the need for protests and both sides of the political spectrum getting attacked in protests.
And we continue to cover Joe Biden's participation in the United Nations General Assembly.
