Powerful 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mexican Coast
Powerful 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mexican Coast
So far, there have been no reports of casualties or damages caused by the tremor. Authorities have not issued a tsunami warning following the earthquake.
A 5.6-magnitude quake hit off Mexico on Thursday. The epicentre was located 142 km southwest of Empaque Tarriba, Mexico, at a depth of 10 kilometres, the US Geological Survey reported.
Powerful 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mexican Coast
18:08 GMT 23.09.2021 (Updated: 18:30 GMT 23.09.2021)
So far, there have been no reports of casualties or damages caused by the tremor. Authorities have not issued a tsunami warning following the earthquake.
A 5.6-magnitude quake hit off Mexico on Thursday. The epicentre was located 142 km southwest of Empaque Tarriba, Mexico, at a depth of 10 kilometres,
the US Geological Survey reported.