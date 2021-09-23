Pakistani Military Plane Crashes During Training Flight in Country's Northwest, Reports Suggest

"A Commission of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident", the official was quoted as saying.The fate of the pilot remains unknown.In August, a similar accident took place when a military plane crashed in the Punjab Province during a training flight. The pilots survived the crash. Over the last year, at least four Pakistani Air Force planes have crashed during training flights. One such incident occured during a parade rehearsal on 23 March.
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - A Pakistani Air Force plane has crashed in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a training flight, the newspaper Dawn reported on 23 September, citing an Air Force official.
"A Commission of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident", the official was quoted as saying.
The fate of the pilot remains unknown.
In August, a similar accident took place when a military plane crashed in the Punjab Province during a training flight. The pilots survived the crash. Over the last year, at least four Pakistani Air Force planes have crashed during training flights. One such incident occured during a parade rehearsal on 23 March.