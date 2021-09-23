Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Day 3 of 76th Session of UN General Assembly

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/out-torying-the-tories-labour-leaders-vision-pamphlet-lays-out-return-to-blairism-1089347250.html
Out-Torying the Tories? Labour Leader’s ‘Vision’ Pamphlet Lays Out Return to Blairism
Out-Torying the Tories? Labour Leader’s ‘Vision’ Pamphlet Lays Out Return to Blairism
Sir Keir Starmer is in for a rough ride at a Labour Party conference kicking off in Brighton on Saturday. The left-wing are gunning for his anointed admin... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T21:57+0000
2021-09-23T21:57+0000
boris johnson
britain
keir starmer
party conference
uk labour party
uk conservative party
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089346479_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_40b89ed99849b5afaeee9e3baf68b4aa.jpg
The UK opposition leader has taken a leaf out of Tony Blair's book with a new centrist manifesto.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's 35-page credo The Road Ahead was leaked on social media on Wednesday night, two days before it was due for publication by the Fabian society, on the eve of the party's conference.While insisting the UK was a second-rate country under Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Government, Starmer set out to steal BoJo's Tory-blue clothes. In a return to former PM Tony Blair's 'triangulation' of popular Conservative policies, Starmer backs the the toughening of sentences for violent and sexual offenders — contained in the government's new policing legislation that Labour has blown hot and cold over — and calls for the state and business to work as "partners".But the leader's big idea is what he calls the "contribution society" — inspired he says by the efforts made during the COVID-19 pandemic.While claiming that "years of Brexit gridlock put enormous stress on our country" and vowing to "fix the holes in the shoddy Brexit deal", the Europhile Labour leader claims to have undergone an about face to supporting Britain's exit from the European Union (EU).Starmer made no reference to a September 2019 Labour conference speech, in which the then-shadow-Brexit secretary urged members to vote for a policy of re-running the 2016 EU membership referendum — and stated he would campaign to stay in the bloc.Newspaper columnist Iain MacWhirter stated that Starmer's 'mom and apple pie' list of values left no clarity between him and Johnson.The Fabian Society was launched in 1884, and was one organisation involved in forming the Labour Party in 1906, and its predecessors, the Independent Labour Party Labour Representation Committee. In contrast to mass trade unions, the early Fabians were primarily wealthy and well-educated members of the middle-class.Conference ControversiesStarmer is thought to be in for a rough ride at the five-day Labour conference in the Sussex seaside town of Brighton, the first live face-to-face party gathering since he assumed leadership in April 2020.The left of the party is organising to block the confirmation of the acting general secretary, David Evans, for the job of Labour's administrative chief. Evans has acted as Starmer's 'hit-man', purging individual members, including previous leader Jeremy Corbyn, proscribing four left-wing factions with a combined membership of some 1,000, and banning party branches from debating a range of issues.Food workers' union BFAWU has timed the vote of a special congress on disaffiliating from Labour over its own president's possible expulsion under that ruling, to coincide with the Labour conference.The left are also expected to push for reinstating the party whip to Corbyn, amid anger over cancelled disciplinary probes into a left-wing Labour MP and the chair of the party's youth wing.The leadership also wants to change the party rulebook to abandon the 'one member, one vote' system of electing leaders, adopted under Ed Milliband's leadership, in favour of an 'electoral college' in which the party's roughly half-million members have only one-third of the vote, with its 199 MPs and affiliated trade unions an equal share of the vote.Super-union Unite's new general secretary, Sharon Graham, is against the move, while GMB angrily denied claims by Guardian columnist and Labour Party member Owen Jones that it had struck a backroom deal to support the move in return for ditching Green New Deal policies — although Jones' since-deleted tweet was cribbed off Novara Media founder Aaron Bastani.A YouGov poll on Thursday suggested Starmer has an uphill battle to win over the electorate, with only four-fifths of those who voted Labour under Corbyn's leadership in 2019 indicating they would do so again.
https://sputniknews.com/20210920/labour-mp-seeks-party-position-clarity-over-transgender-issues-amid-online-threats--1089233379.html
britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089346479_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_00950b4614f2390af1ec5ca408263e69.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, britain, keir starmer, party conference, uk labour party, uk conservative party, uk

Out-Torying the Tories? Labour Leader’s ‘Vision’ Pamphlet Lays Out Return to Blairism

21:57 GMT 23.09.2021
© REUTERS / JESSICA TAYLORBritain's PM Johnson addresses lawmakers about Afghanistan
Britain's PM Johnson addresses lawmakers about Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© REUTERS / JESSICA TAYLOR
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Sir Keir Starmer is in for a rough ride at a Labour Party conference kicking off in Brighton on Saturday. The left-wing are gunning for his anointed admin chief, David Evans; a major trade union is opposing his changes to party rules, and another union will vote on whether to disaffiliate with Starmer's political party.
The UK opposition leader has taken a leaf out of Tony Blair's book with a new centrist manifesto.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's 35-page credo The Road Ahead was leaked on social media on Wednesday night, two days before it was due for publication by the Fabian society, on the eve of the party's conference.
While insisting the UK was a second-rate country under Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Government, Starmer set out to steal BoJo's Tory-blue clothes.
In a return to former PM Tony Blair's 'triangulation' of popular Conservative policies, Starmer backs the the toughening of sentences for violent and sexual offenders — contained in the government's new policing legislation that Labour has blown hot and cold over — and calls for the state and business to work as "partners".
But the leader's big idea is what he calls the "contribution society" — inspired he says by the efforts made during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This isn’t about being Pollyannish or sentimental," Starmer wrote. "It is about the idea of a society based on contribution: being part of something bigger, playing your part, valuing others not just because of what they can offer you."
While claiming that "years of Brexit gridlock put enormous stress on our country" and vowing to "fix the holes in the shoddy Brexit deal", the Europhile Labour leader claims to have undergone an about face to supporting Britain's exit from the European Union (EU).

"The desire of people across the country to have real power and control — expressed most forcibly in the Brexit vote — remains unmet," Starmer claims in his criticism of Johnson.

Starmer made no reference to a September 2019 Labour conference speech, in which the then-shadow-Brexit secretary urged members to vote for a policy of re-running the 2016 EU membership referendum — and stated he would campaign to stay in the bloc.
Newspaper columnist Iain MacWhirter stated that Starmer's 'mom and apple pie' list of values left no clarity between him and Johnson.
The Fabian Society was launched in 1884, and was one organisation involved in forming the Labour Party in 1906, and its predecessors, the Independent Labour Party Labour Representation Committee. In contrast to mass trade unions, the early Fabians were primarily wealthy and well-educated members of the middle-class.
Rosie Duffield - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
Labour MP Seeks Party Position Clarity Over Transgender Issues Amid Online Threats
20 September, 11:20 GMT

Conference Controversies

Starmer is thought to be in for a rough ride at the five-day Labour conference in the Sussex seaside town of Brighton, the first live face-to-face party gathering since he assumed leadership in April 2020.
The left of the party is organising to block the confirmation of the acting general secretary, David Evans, for the job of Labour's administrative chief. Evans has acted as Starmer's 'hit-man', purging individual members, including previous leader Jeremy Corbyn, proscribing four left-wing factions with a combined membership of some 1,000, and banning party branches from debating a range of issues.
Food workers' union BFAWU has timed the vote of a special congress on disaffiliating from Labour over its own president's possible expulsion under that ruling, to coincide with the Labour conference.
The left are also expected to push for reinstating the party whip to Corbyn, amid anger over cancelled disciplinary probes into a left-wing Labour MP and the chair of the party's youth wing.
The leadership also wants to change the party rulebook to abandon the 'one member, one vote' system of electing leaders, adopted under Ed Milliband's leadership, in favour of an 'electoral college' in which the party's roughly half-million members have only one-third of the vote, with its 199 MPs and affiliated trade unions an equal share of the vote.
Super-union Unite's new general secretary, Sharon Graham, is against the move, while GMB angrily denied claims by Guardian columnist and Labour Party member Owen Jones that it had struck a backroom deal to support the move in return for ditching Green New Deal policies — although Jones' since-deleted tweet was cribbed off Novara Media founder Aaron Bastani.
A YouGov poll on Thursday suggested Starmer has an uphill battle to win over the electorate, with only four-fifths of those who voted Labour under Corbyn's leadership in 2019 indicating they would do so again.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:15 GMTBurundi's Prosecutor General Says MSD Opposition Party Leader Behind Series of Terror Acts
22:54 GMTVideo: Protesters Storm Namibia’s Parliament as Opposition Rejects ‘Fake Genocide Deal’ With Berlin
22:52 GMTUS Stocks Rally for 2nd Day as Federal Reserve Assures Care Over Stimulus Taper
21:57 GMTOut-Torying the Tories? Labour Leader’s ‘Vision’ Pamphlet Lays Out Return to Blairism
21:54 GMTFBI Issues Arrest Warrant for Brian Laundrie in Connection to Gabby Petito's Death
21:09 GMTItalian Authorities Arrest Ex-Catalan Head Carles Puigdemont, Spanish Media Reveals
21:03 GMTRussian Rescuers Searching for 19 Elbrus Climbers in Distress, One Found Dead
21:00 GMTMoscow Regrets Oberlander Evaded Punishment – Russian Embassy in Canada
20:52 GMT‘Perhaps You Remember Your First Edible’: Brian Williams Zinger After Montage Gets Internet Rolling
20:33 GMTCDC Panel Endorses Pfizer Booster Shots for Older, At-Risk Americans
20:08 GMTTennessee Kroger Shooting Leaves 1 Person Dead, 13 Hospitalized After Gunman Opens Fire
20:01 GMT'Cutting Off Hands Necessary for Security': Taliban Founder Says Brutal Punishment Won't Go Away
19:56 GMTSetback for QUAD? Survey Suggests Almost All American Firms are Bullish on China
19:24 GMTTexas Governor Greg Abbott Signs ‘Anti-Smuggling’ Law into Effect
18:58 GMTDrums for Everyone: 'RAV Labs' from Perm Creates Global Community by Inventing Musical Instrument
18:40 GMTWhite House Set to Prepare Federal Agencies for Possible Gov't Shutdown
18:35 GMTAcid Rains to Possibly Hit France After La Palma Volcano Eruption
18:25 GMTIndian Firm Uses Spacesuit Tech to Develop World's Lightest Radiation Gear for Surgeons
18:08 GMTPowerful 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mexican Coast
18:07 GMTUS House Passes Legislation Funding Israeli Iron Dome Defense System