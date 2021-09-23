Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/ny-gov-hochul-announces-resignation-of-state-health-commissioner-who-oversaw-nursing-home-scandal--1089352466.html
NY Gov. Hochul Announces Resignation of State Health Commissioner Who Oversaw Nursing Home Scandal
NY Gov. Hochul Announces Resignation of State Health Commissioner Who Oversaw Nursing Home Scandal
New York Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt in January demanded the resignation of New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, after a report from New... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T23:57+0000
2021-09-23T23:56+0000
new york
health
letitia james
covid-19
kathy hochul
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089352629_61:0:1362:732_1920x0_80_0_0_6747b4bd3634bdf9011e348ef0042a0a.png
New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) announced during a Thursday COVID-19 news briefing that Zucker would be stepping down as the state's health commissioner. The New York governor highlighted that she had made it "very clear" to officials that she would be looking to "build a new team" in the wake of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation. "He understands that, in this time, I’ve wanted to take the first 45 days to assemble a new team going forward,” Hochul said, noting the process is "ongoing." Zucker has agreed to remain in his position until a replacement is found. "With a fierce dedication to the public’s health, I have carried it through many a crisis in the last seven years and five months and placed the welfare of our residents at the forefront of all things, professional and personal," Zucker wrote in his resignation letter. He also expressed that he looks forward to "pursuing new opportunities" that explore the unknowns of medicine. Zucker, who was appointed to the position in 2015 by then-Governor Cuomo, has drawn pandemic-era criticism over his office's handling of death data, as well as his signing off on a March 2020 mandate that allowed COVID-positive nursing home residents to return to their facilities.While Zucker shied away from mentioning the COVID-19-related New York nursing home death scandal, state lawmakers did not. "To be clear, his resignation should've happened in January, when I first called for it," Ortt added. Ortt previously stated that Zucker had "betrayed the public trust" by incorrectly reporting that some 8,200 had died in nursing homes during the pandemic. According to a January report released by the New York Office of the Attorney General, the number provided at the time undercounted the actual nursing home death toll by as much as 50%. The issuance noted that the data does not account for those who contracted COVID-19 at a state-run nursing home facility and later died in a hospital. New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim, a progressive Democrat, told the New York Post that Zucker's resignation is merely the "first step."
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089352629_223:0:1199:732_1920x0_80_0_0_8dcc5523e063fbad6ee7323551cc818e.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new york, health, letitia james, covid-19, kathy hochul

NY Gov. Hochul Announces Resignation of State Health Commissioner Who Oversaw Nursing Home Scandal

23:57 GMT 23.09.2021
© YouTube/NYSDOHNovel Coronavirus - Dr. Howard Zucker - March 13, 2020
Novel Coronavirus - Dr. Howard Zucker - March 13, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© YouTube/NYSDOH
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
New York Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt in January demanded the resignation of New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, after a report from New York State Attorney General Letitia James found that the health official's office had significantly underreported COVID-19-related deaths in state-operated nursing homes.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) announced during a Thursday COVID-19 news briefing that Zucker would be stepping down as the state's health commissioner.

"He has been a dedicated public servant for over seven and a half years. He worked hard through the pandemic, and I want to thank him for his service on behalf of the people of the state," Hochul said.

The New York governor highlighted that she had made it "very clear" to officials that she would be looking to "build a new team" in the wake of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation.
"He understands that, in this time, I’ve wanted to take the first 45 days to assemble a new team going forward,” Hochul said, noting the process is "ongoing."
Zucker has agreed to remain in his position until a replacement is found.
"With a fierce dedication to the public’s health, I have carried it through many a crisis in the last seven years and five months and placed the welfare of our residents at the forefront of all things, professional and personal," Zucker wrote in his resignation letter.
He also expressed that he looks forward to "pursuing new opportunities" that explore the unknowns of medicine.

Dr. Zucker's Resignatio... by George Stockburger

Zucker, who was appointed to the position in 2015 by then-Governor Cuomo, has drawn pandemic-era criticism over his office's handling of death data, as well as his signing off on a March 2020 mandate that allowed COVID-positive nursing home residents to return to their facilities.
While Zucker shied away from mentioning the COVID-19-related New York nursing home death scandal, state lawmakers did not.
"Howard Zucker's resignation is welcome news to all the local public health officials whose input into COVID-19 he ignored, to all the medical professionals who had to endure a Department of Health agenda driven by politics over public health necessities, and to the thousands of families whose loved ones' deaths were covered up by him, under orders he falsely claimed were based on science," New York Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt wrote in a Thursday statement.
"To be clear, his resignation should've happened in January, when I first called for it," Ortt added.
Ortt previously stated that Zucker had "betrayed the public trust" by incorrectly reporting that some 8,200 had died in nursing homes during the pandemic.
According to a January report released by the New York Office of the Attorney General, the number provided at the time undercounted the actual nursing home death toll by as much as 50%. The issuance noted that the data does not account for those who contracted COVID-19 at a state-run nursing home facility and later died in a hospital.
New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim, a progressive Democrat, told the New York Post that Zucker's resignation is merely the "first step."

"I think it’s the first step; but, just like with Andrew Cuomo, a resignation does not equate to accountability and Howard Zucker and all of Cuomo’s enablers must be held accountable," Kim asserted.

000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:43 GMTBatting Below the Poverty Line: How MLB Exploits Its MiLB Workforce
00:37 GMTPakistan-Afghanistan Border Clash Reportedly Caused Deadly Stampede
YesterdayNY Gov. Hochul Announces Resignation of State Health Commissioner Who Oversaw Nursing Home Scandal
YesterdayBipartisan US Majority Wants Government to Hold Big Tech Responsible for Content - Poll
YesterdayUS House Committee Chairman Issues Subpoenas to Meadows and Bannon Over Jan 6 Riot
YesterdayTwitter Says Bitcoin Now Part of its Tipping Service
YesterdayBurundi's Prosecutor General Says MSD Opposition Party Leader Behind Series of Terror Acts
YesterdayVideo: Protesters Storm Namibia’s Parliament as Opposition Rejects ‘Fake Genocide Deal’ With Berlin
YesterdayUS Stocks Rally for 2nd Day as Federal Reserve Assures Care Over Stimulus Taper
YesterdayOut-Torying the Tories? Labour Leader’s ‘Vision’ Pamphlet Lays Out Return to Blairism
YesterdayFBI Issues Arrest Warrant for Brian Laundrie in Connection to Gabby Petito's Death
YesterdayItalian Authorities Arrest Ex-Catalan Head Carles Puigdemont, Spanish Media Reveals
YesterdayRussian Rescuers Searching for 19 Elbrus Climbers in Distress, One Found Dead
YesterdayMoscow Regrets Oberlander Evaded Punishment – Russian Embassy in Canada
Yesterday‘Perhaps You Remember Your First Edible’: Brian Williams Zinger After Montage Gets Internet Rolling
YesterdayCDC Panel Endorses Pfizer Booster Shots for Older, At-Risk Americans
YesterdayTennessee Kroger Shooting Leaves 1 Person Dead, 13 Hospitalized After Gunman Opens Fire
Yesterday'Cutting Off Hands Necessary for Security': Taliban Founder Says Brutal Punishment Won't Go Away
YesterdaySetback for QUAD? Survey Suggests Almost All American Firms are Bullish on China
YesterdayTexas Governor Greg Abbott Signs ‘Anti-Smuggling’ Law into Effect