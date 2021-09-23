Registration was successful!
Marseille Football Team Blames Mass Brawl of Spectators on Provocation by Angers Fans - Video
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The mass altercation of football fans during the latest Angers-Marseille match of the French championship in the city of Angers was provoked...
The match took place on Wednesday evening, ending in a 0:0 draw. After the final whistle, the Marseille fans took to the field and clashed with the Angers fans, prompting the judges and the police to intervene.The incident is a "collective responsibility", he added, recalling that football fans were unable to attend matches for 15 months due to the pandemic. He stressed, however, that the brawl was unacceptable.The altercation is the latest in a row throughout the Ligue 1 championship, which began in early August.
Marseille Football Team Blames Mass Brawl of Spectators on Provocation by Angers Fans - Video

09:49 GMT 23.09.2021 (Updated: 09:50 GMT 23.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / VALERY HACHEMarseille's French midfielder Dimitri Payet (2nd L) reacts as players from OGC Nice (red and black jersey) and Olympique de Marseille (blue jersey) stop a fan invading the pitch trying to kick Payet during the French L1 football match between OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille (OM) at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, southern France on August 22, 2021
Marseille's French midfielder Dimitri Payet (2nd L) reacts as players from OGC Nice (red and black jersey) and Olympique de Marseille (blue jersey) stop a fan invading the pitch trying to kick Payet during the French L1 football match between OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille (OM) at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, southern France on August 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / VALERY HACHE
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The mass altercation of football fans during the latest Angers-Marseille match of the French championship in the city of Angers was provoked by fans of the home team, the public relations manager of the Marseille team said on Thursday.
The match took place on Wednesday evening, ending in a 0:0 draw. After the final whistle, the Marseille fans took to the field and clashed with the Angers fans, prompting the judges and the police to intervene.

"There was a provocation from the Angers stands, with fingers shown and firecrackers thrown from the Angevin side to the Marseillais. The Marseillais responded — it is a classic and stupid scheme, on one side and the other", Jacques Cardoze said.

The incident is a "collective responsibility", he added, recalling that football fans were unable to attend matches for 15 months due to the pandemic. He stressed, however, that the brawl was unacceptable.
The altercation is the latest in a row throughout the Ligue 1 championship, which began in early August.
