Man United Players Frustrated as the Team Out of Carabao Cup After Stunning Loss to West Ham
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 22, 2021 Manchester United's Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes look dejected after the match
The once mighty Manchester United have struggled to win silverware since their legendary manager Alex Ferguson's departure eight years ago. The Red Devils last won a Premier League title in 2013 and haven't claimed a Champions League crown for more than a decade. United's quest to end their trophy drought suffered another setback on Wednesday.
Crestfallen Man United players, including midfielder Bruno Fernandes and defender Diogo Dalot, have expressed their dismay over their team's stunning 1-0 defeat to West Ham, which knocked them out of the Carabao Cup.
While sharing his frustration, Fernandes said that he was "disappointed" to see his side crash out of the competition at an early stage Meanwhile, Dalot claimed that he and his teammates "tried their best", but "unfortunately" it wasn't enough to beat West Ham at Old Trafford.
The 13-time Premier League champions were undone by West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini's ninth minute strike.
Subsequently, United's attack couldn't breach the defence of their opponents at home, and the match ended in an upset loss for them.
United's defeat came after Solskjaer chose to leave out star forward Cristiano Ronaldo from their squad for the match against the Hammers, and it was perhaps one of the reasons behind their struggles up front.