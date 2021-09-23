Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/live-updates-india-records-31923-covid-19-cases-over-past-24-hours-1089321031.html
Live Updates: India Records 31,923 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours
Live Updates: India Records 31,923 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours
The global death toll from the coronavirus has now surpassed 4.7 million, and more than 230 million cases have been detected across the globe, according to... 23.09.2021
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089099471_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7fc50e98dcc2572221f523906b682656.jpg
brazil, pandemic, news, world, us, vaccination, updates, india, covid-19, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Healthcare workers are seen inside a ward for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, September 3, 2021. - Sputnik International

Live Updates: India Records 31,923 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

04:15 GMT 23.09.2021 (Updated: 04:33 GMT 23.09.2021)
The global death toll from the coronavirus has now surpassed 4.7 million, and more than 230 million cases have been detected across the globe, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media, and other sources.
The United States has the highest death toll and overall coronavirus tally, with 681,185 fatalities and 42.5 million infections.
It is followed by India (more than 33.56 million cases and 446,050 deaths) and Brazil (21.2 million cases and a death toll of 592,316).
Meanwhile, more than 5.9 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
04:34 GMT 23.09.2021
Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 31,923 Over Past 24 Hours
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – India has confirmed 31,923 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having surpassed 33,563,421 million, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on 23 September.

The death toll from the disease has reached 446,050 people, with 383 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 32.81 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 26,964 new coronavirus cases, with 383 fatalities.
