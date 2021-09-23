Lavrov Holds 1st Meeting With Truss in New York Amid New UK Accusations Under Skripal Case
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference following a meeting in Moscow with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Abdel Latyf bin Rashid Az-Zayani.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held the first meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss in New York amid the new UK accusations against Russia under the Skripal poisoning case.
The ministers have expressed their satisfaction with the meeting, which was held in a closed format.
On Tuesday, the UK Counter Terrorism Policing network said prosecutors have identified and indicted a third suspect in the Skripal poisoning case. According to UK investigators, this is a "GRU officer Denis Sergeev" who allegedly arrived in the UK as "Sergey Fedotov."
Ivan Volodin, Minister Counselor of the Russian Embassy in the UK, was summoned to the Foreign Office in connection with the indictment of the third person involved in the case.
Russian FM Meets With Polish Counterpart on UN Sidelines
The day's events also saw the Russian foreign minister hold a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
The ministers shook hands and continued the meeting behind closed doors late Wednesday.
The meeting was announced on Wednesday by Poland's RMF FM broadcaster, according to which the main reason for the event was the upcoming chairmanship of Poland in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).
Along with Rau, Lavrov has also met Irish counterpart, Simon Coveney, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.
During the meeting with Shoukry, Lavrov invited him to visit Moscow.
