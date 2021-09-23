Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/lavrov-holds-1st-meeting-with-truss-in-new-york-amid-new-uk-accusations-under-skripal-case-1089320470.html
Lavrov Holds 1st Meeting With Truss in New York Amid New UK Accusations Under Skripal Case
Lavrov Holds 1st Meeting With Truss in New York Amid New UK Accusations Under Skripal Case
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held the first meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss in New York amid the new... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T02:20+0000
2021-09-23T02:20+0000
sergei lavrov
poisoning of sergei skripal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083314900_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_6a66386b732e690f8dde80db679afe13.jpg
The ministers have expressed their satisfaction with the meeting, which was held in a closed format.On Tuesday, the UK Counter Terrorism Policing network said prosecutors have identified and indicted a third suspect in the Skripal poisoning case. According to UK investigators, this is a "GRU officer Denis Sergeev" who allegedly arrived in the UK as "Sergey Fedotov."Ivan Volodin, Minister Counselor of the Russian Embassy in the UK, was summoned to the Foreign Office in connection with the indictment of the third person involved in the case.Russian FM Meets With Polish Counterpart on UN SidelinesThe day's events also saw the Russian foreign minister hold a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.The ministers shook hands and continued the meeting behind closed doors late Wednesday.The meeting was announced on Wednesday by Poland's RMF FM broadcaster, according to which the main reason for the event was the upcoming chairmanship of Poland in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).Along with Rau, Lavrov has also met Irish counterpart, Simon Coveney, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.During the meeting with Shoukry, Lavrov invited him to visit Moscow.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083314900_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_beb0ecf4ef40b067201a7f0640503d65.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergei lavrov, poisoning of sergei skripal

Lavrov Holds 1st Meeting With Truss in New York Amid New UK Accusations Under Skripal Case

02:20 GMT 23.09.2021
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the photo bankRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference following a meeting in Moscow with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Abdel Latyf bin Rashid Az-Zayani.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference following a meeting in Moscow with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Abdel Latyf bin Rashid Az-Zayani. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held the first meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss in New York amid the new UK accusations against Russia under the Skripal poisoning case.
The ministers have expressed their satisfaction with the meeting, which was held in a closed format.
On Tuesday, the UK Counter Terrorism Policing network said prosecutors have identified and indicted a third suspect in the Skripal poisoning case. According to UK investigators, this is a "GRU officer Denis Sergeev" who allegedly arrived in the UK as "Sergey Fedotov."
Ivan Volodin, Minister Counselor of the Russian Embassy in the UK, was summoned to the Foreign Office in connection with the indictment of the third person involved in the case.

Russian FM Meets With Polish Counterpart on UN Sidelines

The day's events also saw the Russian foreign minister hold a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The ministers shook hands and continued the meeting behind closed doors late Wednesday.

The meeting was announced on Wednesday by Poland's RMF FM broadcaster, according to which the main reason for the event was the upcoming chairmanship of Poland in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Along with Rau, Lavrov has also met Irish counterpart, Simon Coveney, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

During the meeting with Shoukry, Lavrov invited him to visit Moscow.
000020
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:00 GMTWreckage of Disappeared An-26 Plane Found in Russia's Khabarovsk Territory - Source
02:20 GMTLavrov Holds 1st Meeting With Truss in New York Amid New UK Accusations Under Skripal Case
01:49 GMTDHS Looks to Staff Gitmo Migrant Facility With Guards Who Speak Haitian Creole Amid US Border Surge
01:30 GMTRussian Crew Leaves Boat Pilgrim in Alaska, Will Renew World Trip Next Spring - Captain
01:00 GMTWall Street Up Broadly as Fed Signals Caution With US Stimulus Taper, Rate Hike
00:45 GMT‘This Moment Demands Action’: Biden Eyes Executive Actions After Fruitless Police Reform Talks
00:26 GMTMoroccan Liberal Parties Form Coalition Government, Ousting Islamists After Decade of Rule
00:00 GMTIAEA Must Have Access to Nuclear Fuel for Australian Submarines - Iranian Envoy
YesterdayFDA Authorizes Pfizer Booster Shots for Elderly, At-Risk Americans
YesterdayTurkey Should Withdraw From Syria, End Occupation of Territories - Syrian Foreign Minister
YesterdayPentagon Says Aware of Reports of Poor Conditions at Military Base Housing Afghans
YesterdayUK Announces Plans to Become AI Innovation Superpower Within 10 Years
YesterdayUS Man Pleads Not Guilty to Capitol Bomb Threat After Livestreaming Police Standoff
YesterdayCroatian Police Partially Solve Mystery of Lone Woman Found on Island With No Memory
Yesterday‘Earth Looks Fragile from Space:’ Jeff Bezos Pledges $1 Billion to Tackle Climate Crisis
Yesterday‘World’s Coolest Dictator’: El Salvador’s Bukele Changes Branding on Twitter Amid Protests
YesterdayCzech, Hungarian Prime Ministers Slam EU for Poor Border Protection From Illegal Migrants
Yesterday‘We’re Done With Fear’: Florida Appoints Joseph Ladapo as State’s New Surgeon General
Yesterday'Difficult Decision': Facebook Chief Technology Officer to Step Down From Post
YesterdayGrandmothers Know Best: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mother Believes Her Grandson is a Star in the Making