International
LIVE: Lava Flow Destroying Settlements Forces Evacuation as La Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt

Lava Flow Destroying Settlements Forces Evacuation as La Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt
At least 6,000 locals have had to abandon their homes, while the lava has destroyed at least 150 houses. At the same time, the smoke cloud from the volcano is... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from the Canary Islands where the La Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt, frightening locals. Recently, the molten lava reached the neighbourhood of Todoque, destroying everything in its path.A volcano started erupting in La Palma, Spain on Sunday, marking the first eruption on the island since 1971. Luckily, the authorities were able to evacuate people in advance, since the Spanish National Geographic Institute had spotted seismological activity in the area for about a week before the eruption.According to researchers, the eruption may last for weeks or even months.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
canary islands, world, volcano, volcano eruption

Lava Flow Destroying Settlements Forces Evacuation as La Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt

12:12 GMT 23.09.2021
© Ruptly
At least 6,000 locals have had to abandon their homes, while the lava has destroyed at least 150 houses. At the same time, the smoke cloud from the volcano is expected to cover the entire Iberian Peninsula in the coming days.
Sputnik is live from the Canary Islands where the La Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt, frightening locals. Recently, the molten lava reached the neighbourhood of Todoque, destroying everything in its path.
A volcano started erupting in La Palma, Spain on Sunday, marking the first eruption on the island since 1971. Luckily, the authorities were able to evacuate people in advance, since the Spanish National Geographic Institute had spotted seismological activity in the area for about a week before the eruption.
According to researchers, the eruption may last for weeks or even months.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
