India: Opposition Alleges 'Land Scam' as BJP-Governed State Allocates Land for Hindu Group
Congress has alleged that the actual price for the 46 hectares of land allocated for the university is $23 million, but that the group behind it only paid $6 million for it.
India's main opposition outfit, Congress, has lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state of Karnataka over its order to allocate land for to a Hindu Group — Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a throwaway price.
The Karnataka state government on Wednesday passed a bill — Chanakya Bill, 2021, allocating 46 hectares of land next to Bangalore Airport for a private organisation to set up an educational institute — Chanakya University.
However, the Congress-led opposition had a heated argument with the ruling government in the state assembly, dubbing the deal a "land scam".
Congress members later staged a dramatic walkout from the assembly.
Former State Chief Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP government "has flouted all the rules to set up a university and passed a bill to favour [a] RSS mouthpiece".
.@BJP4Karnataka is gifting highly priced land to RSS agency at cheaper price. It is unfortunate that government has flouted all the rules to set up University & passed a Bill to favour RSS mouthpiece which does not have any experience of running educational institution#LandScam— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 22, 2021
Siddaramaiah said that there was no provision to establish a university on the land when it was acquired by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) for the sole purposes of giving it to industries.
Meanwhile, the state government has defended the move, with Law Minister JC Madhu Swamy denying the allegation of any scam or partiality to any agency.
"The move aimed to give people education, and there was no loss to the exchequer", Madhu Swamy said.