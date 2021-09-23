Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/india-opposition-alleges-land-scam-as-bjp-governed-state-allocates-land-for-hindu-group-1089321847.html
India: Opposition Alleges 'Land Scam' as BJP-Governed State Allocates Land for Hindu Group
India: Opposition Alleges 'Land Scam' as BJP-Governed State Allocates Land for Hindu Group
Congress has alleged that the actual price for the 46 hectares of land allocated for the university is $23 million, but that the group behind it only paid $6... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T07:55+0000
2021-09-23T07:55+0000
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
world
karnataka state
indian national congress
congress
karnataka
world
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089325000_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_0cccb61a7d64eab3c4d654f12f3fe37d.jpg
India's main opposition outfit, Congress, has lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state of Karnataka over its order to allocate land for to a Hindu Group — Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a throwaway price.The Karnataka state government on Wednesday passed a bill — Chanakya Bill, 2021, allocating 46 hectares of land next to Bangalore Airport for a private organisation to set up an educational institute — Chanakya University.However, the Congress-led opposition had a heated argument with the ruling government in the state assembly, dubbing the deal a "land scam".Congress members later staged a dramatic walkout from the assembly. Former State Chief Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP government "has flouted all the rules to set up a university and passed a bill to favour [a] RSS mouthpiece".Siddaramaiah said that there was no provision to establish a university on the land when it was acquired by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) for the sole purposes of giving it to industries.Meanwhile, the state government has defended the move, with Law Minister JC Madhu Swamy denying the allegation of any scam or partiality to any agency."The move aimed to give people education, and there was no loss to the exchequer", Madhu Swamy said.
karnataka state
karnataka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089325000_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_2286e77c1b777dbd460d16ac24e036ea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bharatiya janata party (bjp), world, karnataka state, indian national congress, congress, karnataka, world, india

India: Opposition Alleges 'Land Scam' as BJP-Governed State Allocates Land for Hindu Group

07:55 GMT 23.09.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Suyash Dwivedi / Path Sanchalan Bhopal by Rashtriya Swam Sevak SanghPath Sanchalan Bhopal by Rashtriya Swam Sevak Sangh
Path Sanchalan Bhopal by Rashtriya Swam Sevak Sangh - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Suyash Dwivedi / Path Sanchalan Bhopal by Rashtriya Swam Sevak Sangh
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Congress has alleged that the actual price for the 46 hectares of land allocated for the university is $23 million, but that the group behind it only paid $6 million for it.
India's main opposition outfit, Congress, has lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state of Karnataka over its order to allocate land for to a Hindu Group — Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a throwaway price.
The Karnataka state government on Wednesday passed a bill — Chanakya Bill, 2021, allocating 46 hectares of land next to Bangalore Airport for a private organisation to set up an educational institute — Chanakya University.
However, the Congress-led opposition had a heated argument with the ruling government in the state assembly, dubbing the deal a "land scam".
Congress members later staged a dramatic walkout from the assembly.
Former State Chief Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP government "has flouted all the rules to set up a university and passed a bill to favour [a] RSS mouthpiece".
Siddaramaiah said that there was no provision to establish a university on the land when it was acquired by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) for the sole purposes of giving it to industries.
Meanwhile, the state government has defended the move, with Law Minister JC Madhu Swamy denying the allegation of any scam or partiality to any agency.
"The move aimed to give people education, and there was no loss to the exchequer", Madhu Swamy said.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:55 GMTIndia: Opposition Alleges 'Land Scam' as BJP-Governed State Allocates Land for Hindu Group
07:18 GMTACLU Accused of 'Erasing Women' After it Edited Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Quote on Abortions
06:56 GMTGOP House Members File Impeachment Articles Against Biden Over 'Clear Violations of His Duties'
06:53 GMTUK's Claims About Third Russian Involved in Skripal Case 'Another Lie', Foreign Intel Chief Says
06:42 GMTFormer Islamist Preacher: 'There is a Salafist in Every Swedish Mosque'
06:33 GMTAlgeria Closes Airspace to All Planes From Morocco Over 'Provocations'
06:28 GMTRussia Ready to Cooperate With New German Gov't Based on Mutual Respect, Ambassador Says
05:29 GMTUS Sanctions Suffocating Syrian People, International Community Must Act, Foreign Minister Says
05:09 GMTLebanese Public Hopes New Gov't Will Tackle Economic Crisis, But What are the Odds It'll Succeed?
04:32 GMTIndian Scientists' Experiment May Solve Treatment Puzzles of Neurological Disorders Like Alzheimer's
04:31 GMTModi Arrives for Visit in Washington, Welcomed by Diaspora, Foreign Ministry Says
04:30 GMTDon't Do That! Shiba Inu Worried Its Cat Buddy May Get Hurt
04:15 GMTLive Updates: India Records 31,923 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours
04:09 GMTPhoto: Armored Vehicles, National Guard Appear on Texas Border Amid Abbott's 'Steel Wall' Deployment
03:58 GMTBannon Admits He Spoke With Trump About 'Killing' Biden Presidency Ahead of Deadly Capitol Riot
03:00 GMTWreckage of Disappeared An-26 Plane Found in Russia's Khabarovsk Territory - Source
02:20 GMTLavrov Holds 1st Meeting With Truss in New York Amid New UK Accusations in Skripal Case
01:49 GMTDHS Looks to Staff Gitmo Migrant Facility With Guards Who Speak Haitian Creole Amid US Border Surge
01:30 GMTRussian Crew Leaves Boat Pilgrim in Alaska, Will Renew World Trip Next Spring - Captain
01:00 GMTWall Street Up Broadly as Fed Signals Caution With US Stimulus Taper, Rate Hike