GOP House Members File Impeachment Articles Against Biden Over 'Clear Violations of His Duties'

The GOP congressmen's efforts came as recent polls showed that Biden's popularity had begun to slide following a turbulent summer in the US.

Four House Republicans have filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden over his handling of the situation with migrants on the nation's southern border, efforts to extend the federal moratorium on evictions, and the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. ​Congressman Bob Gibbs is leading the effort, along with Andy Biggs, Brian Babin, and Randy Weber.Gibbs said on his Facebook page that he had "filed three articles of impeachment against President Biden based on what I believe to be clear violations of his duties as president".According to the GOP lawmaker, the president's "willful negligence of the border crisis is a failure to maintain and defend American sovereignty".He admitted that he doesn't "take this step lightly", adding "before the Afghanistan debacle, I urged my colleagues to consider a measured, thoughtful conversation on the merits of impeachment".The congressman also tweeted that "it's clear" the 46th president is "not up to the job" and that "his entire administration is willing to thumb its nose at the Constitution".Articles of Impeachment In Article 1, the congressmen accused Biden of failing to maintain security on America's southern border "by halting construction of a barrier along the US-Mexico border, leaving Border Patrol agents to fend for themselves in the effort to secure our borders".Article 2 says Biden extended the moratorium on evictions "despite publicly acknowledging it would 'not pass constitutional muster'".The article claims the US president violated "the separation of powers by extending the moratorium despite a clear warning from the US Supreme Court" and despite him having received "no legislative directive from the US Congress" to do so.One more article of impeachment berates Biden for failing "to act responsibly as Commander in Chief" with regard to the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.Article 3 accuses POTUS of abandoning "thousands of Americans with the removal of military personnel before American civilians were evacuated, willfully putting their lives at risk".It argues that the US president pursued a policy that "leaves Afghanistan in the hands of a terror-supporting regime and weakens America's ability to prosecute the Global War on Terror".Biden's Approval Ratings Nosedive The impeachment efforts by Republicans against the US president come as polling indicated plummeting support for Biden among independents.In a fresh Gallup poll, POTUS holds a 43% approval and 53% disapproval rating, a drop from a 49%-48% approval/disapproval rating in Gallup's survey released in August. Gallup's June poll saw the US president standing at 56%-42%.According to Fox News, Biden's approval rating is "lower at this point in his presidency than any of his most recent predecessors, except for then-President Trump".The new poll came after previous surveys showed that Biden's popularity began to slip following a bumpy summer in the United States, which saw a new surge in coronavirus infections, the chaotic US troop exit from Afghanistan, and a tough hurricane season, along with wildfires.Biden has been repeatedly criticised over what Republicans described as a botched evacuation effort in Afghanistan that included deadly terrorist attacks claimed by Daesh*, in which almost 200 Afghan citizens and 13 US soldiers were killed.The US president is also under fire over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and a recently-unveiled plan to curb rising coronavirus cases in the country, which includes mandatory vaccinations for companies with 100 or more employees and all federal government officials. Additionally, the situation with illegal border-crossings show no signs of resolution as more migrants continue to arrive at the country's southern border.*The Taliban and Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/"Islamic State") are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other nations.

