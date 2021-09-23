Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/geneva-to-host-new-round-of-russian-us-strategic-stability-talks-next-week-us-ambassador-says-1089328170.html
Geneva to Host New Round of Russian-US Strategic Stability Talks Next Week, American Ambassador Says
Geneva to Host New Round of Russian-US Strategic Stability Talks Next Week, American Ambassador Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Geneva will host the next round of Russian-US strategic stability consultations next week, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said on 23... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T09:31+0000
2021-09-23T09:38+0000
geneva
world
russia
us
summit
news
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/10/1083159783_0:171:3032:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_5186484575426d154822ae6a9a3084fb.jpg
"Following the Geneva summit between Presidents [Joe] Biden and [Vladimir] Putin, the United States and Russia have engaged in several dialogues, the strategic stability dialogue, which, I am sure you are all aware of, ... will continue next week in Geneva", Sullivan said at the investment conference of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia.Moscow and Washington are continuing their cybersecurity dialogue, the diplomat added.The landmark summit in Geneva on 16 June marked the first meeting between Putin and Biden, which the presidents themselves assessed as productive. Aside from agreeing to launch strategic stability consultations, the two presidents adopted a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to the 1985 formula by Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.
geneva
russia
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/10/1083159783_152:0:2881:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d3d3fd5a9985ca06818adcd0e78f4345.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
geneva, world, russia, us, summit, news

Geneva to Host New Round of Russian-US Strategic Stability Talks Next Week, American Ambassador Says

09:31 GMT 23.09.2021 (Updated: 09:38 GMT 23.09.2021)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the photo bankA view shows Mont-Blanc bridge decorated with flags of the USA and Russia ahead of the June 16 summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Geneva, Switzerland
A view shows Mont-Blanc bridge decorated with flags of the USA and Russia ahead of the June 16 summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Geneva, Switzerland - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Geneva will host the next round of Russian-US strategic stability consultations next week, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said on 23 September.
"Following the Geneva summit between Presidents [Joe] Biden and [Vladimir] Putin, the United States and Russia have engaged in several dialogues, the strategic stability dialogue, which, I am sure you are all aware of, ... will continue next week in Geneva", Sullivan said at the investment conference of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia.
Moscow and Washington are continuing their cybersecurity dialogue, the diplomat added.
The landmark summit in Geneva on 16 June marked the first meeting between Putin and Biden, which the presidents themselves assessed as productive. Aside from agreeing to launch strategic stability consultations, the two presidents adopted a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to the 1985 formula by Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:31 GMTGeneva to Host New Round of Russian-US Strategic Stability Talks Next Week, American Ambassador Says
09:24 GMTUS House Committee Approves Amendment Recommending Sanctions Against Russian Officials
09:23 GMTSCO to Coordinate Effort to Prevent Threats Coming From Afghanistan, Russian General Staff Says
09:12 GMTAll Crew Members From Crashed Russian An-26 Plane Perished, Remains Found
09:07 GMTBoJo's UNGA Speech: PM Talks Climate Change, Argues Kermit the Frog Was 'Wrong'
09:01 GMTScientists Create Winged Microchip That is Smallest-Ever Human-Made Flying Structure
08:41 GMTBitcoin.org Domain Disabled After Alleged Cybersecurity Breach
08:34 GMTPakistani Military Plane Crashes During Training Flight in Country's Northwest, Reports Suggest
08:33 GMTChinese Foreign Minister Urges G20 to Lift Unilateral Sanctions Against Afghanistan
08:31 GMTRussian Delegation at PACE Session Restricted Due to Sputnik V Non-Recognition, Lawmaker Says
08:28 GMTSwedish Minister: Authorities Failed to Tackle Crime Because They 'Didn't Want to Be Seen as Racist'
08:21 GMTG4 Foreign Ministers Call for Reform of UN Security Council, New Delhi Says
07:55 GMTIndia: Opposition Alleges 'Land Scam' as BJP-Governed State Allocates Land for Hindu Group
07:18 GMTACLU Accused of 'Erasing Women' After it Edited Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Quote on Abortions
06:56 GMTGOP House Members File Impeachment Articles Against Biden Over 'Clear Violations of His Duties'
06:53 GMTUK's Claims About Third Russian Involved in Skripal Case 'Another Lie', Foreign Intel Chief Says
06:42 GMTFormer Islamist Preacher: 'There is a Salafist in Every Swedish Mosque'
06:33 GMTAlgeria Closes Airspace to All Planes From Morocco Over 'Provocations'
06:28 GMTRussia Ready to Cooperate With New German Gov't Based on Mutual Respect, Ambassador Says
05:29 GMTUS Sanctions Suffocating Syrian People, International Community Must Act, Foreign Minister Says