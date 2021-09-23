Geneva to Host New Round of Russian-US Strategic Stability Talks Next Week, American Ambassador Says

"Following the Geneva summit between Presidents [Joe] Biden and [Vladimir] Putin, the United States and Russia have engaged in several dialogues, the strategic stability dialogue, which, I am sure you are all aware of, ... will continue next week in Geneva", Sullivan said at the investment conference of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia.Moscow and Washington are continuing their cybersecurity dialogue, the diplomat added.The landmark summit in Geneva on 16 June marked the first meeting between Putin and Biden, which the presidents themselves assessed as productive. Aside from agreeing to launch strategic stability consultations, the two presidents adopted a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to the 1985 formula by Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.
