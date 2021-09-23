Registration was successful!
G4 Foreign Ministers Call for Reform of UN Security Council, New Delhi Says
G4 Foreign Ministers Call for Reform of UN Security Council, New Delhi Says
Sono d'accordo: basarsi su un vecchio gruppo di paese colonialisti ad esclusione di Russia e Cina, è sicuramente anacronistico!
un security council, news, world, india

G4 Foreign Ministers Call for Reform of UN Security Council, New Delhi Says

08:21 GMT 23.09.2021 (Updated: 09:18 GMT 23.09.2021)
© AP Photo / Bebeto MatthewsMembers of the United Nations Security Council, with visiting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, convene a meeting on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at U.N. headquarters
Members of the United Nations Security Council, with visiting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, convene a meeting on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at U.N. headquarters - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
Subscribe
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Top diplomats from India, Brazil, Germany, and Japan (G4) have called for an urgent reform of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to make it more inclusive and better fit to tackle current global challenges, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on 23 September.
India's Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Germany's Heiko Maas, Brazil's Carlos Alberto Franco Franca, and Japan's Motegi Toshimitsu met on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

"The ministers underlined the urgency of reforming the Security Council in order to make it more legitimate, effective, and representative by reflecting the reality of the contemporary world including developing countries and major contributors", the ministry said.

The diplomats said they were determined to initiate previously delayed discussions within the Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) framework, which is a platform for discussing ways to reform the UNSC. They envisage the text-based negotiations to be adopted in the General Assembly "on the basis of a single document". In light of this, they ordered their delegations to the UN to back relevant efforts made by Abdulla Shahid, the president of the 76th General Assembly, and the IGN chairs.
The ministers decided to boost dialogue on the UNSC reforms with all interested countries and groups, and confirmed their support for each other's candidacies "as aspiring new permanent members in a reformed Security Council", the statement said.
FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the parliament house to attend the first day of the budget session, in New Delhi - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2021
Indian PM Modi to Chair UN Security Council Debate on Maritime Security
8 August, 13:16 GMT
The UNSC is comprised of five permanent member states — China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — and 10 non-permanent rotating members, elected for two-year terms.
The UNSC reforms must include its expansion through permanent and non-permanent seats to better deal with modern global challenges, the G4 diplomats said, expressing joint support for the provisions of the 2005 Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration, which entail reforms for more representation of African states in the Council.
The high-level week of the 76th UN General Assembly began on 21 September.
Discuss
Popular comments
Sono d'accordo: basarsi su un vecchio gruppo di paese colonialisti ad esclusione di Russia e Cina, è sicuramente anacronistico!
Francesco Slossel
23 September, 11:27 GMT
