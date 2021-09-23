Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Day 3 of 76th Session of UN General Assembly

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/french-official-hopes-russia-will-impose-moratorium-on-champagne-labelling-law-1089345544.html
French Official Hopes Russia Will Impose Moratorium on Champagne Labelling Law
French Official Hopes Russia Will Impose Moratorium on Champagne Labelling Law
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Paris hopes Moscow will soon impose a moratorium on a law that regulates the labeling of champagne in Russia, Franck Riester, French... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T16:55+0000
2021-09-23T16:55+0000
france
europe
russia
champagne
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107750/05/1077500580_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_d50a59186227656c595289a3ae88b057.jpg
Russia amended its wine law in July, requiring all foreign exporters to label their product as igristoye vino (sparkling wine) while reserving the term shampanskoye (champagne) for Russian-made sparkling wine only. This prompted French alcoholic beverage producer Moet Hennessy to suspend exports of champagne to Russia on 16 July.Imports of French champagne were suspended in Russia in July and resumed in mid-September, after the Committee Champagne — a trade association of companies involved in the production and trade of the region's signature sparkling wine — agreed to resume exports in compliance with the new Russian law.In the European Union and many other countries, the name "champagne" is legally protected to be used exclusively for sparkling wines from the Champagne region of France.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107750/05/1077500580_72:0:1892:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_7c1f7b6871d89e5b652f1810f9f6cc27.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, europe, russia, champagne

French Official Hopes Russia Will Impose Moratorium on Champagne Labelling Law

16:55 GMT 23.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Megan Cole / Champagne, France - Dom PerignonChampagne, France - Dom Perignon
Champagne, France - Dom Perignon - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Megan Cole / Champagne, France - Dom Perignon
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Paris hopes Moscow will soon impose a moratorium on a law that regulates the labeling of champagne in Russia, Franck Riester, French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, said on Thursday.

"On the issue of champagne, for several weeks we have been holding discussions with the Russian authorities. We are working with them in a very positive manner. And I hope that in the coming hours or days there will be good news — about a moratorium on this law," the French minister said on the air of France 2.

Russia amended its wine law in July, requiring all foreign exporters to label their product as igristoye vino (sparkling wine) while reserving the term shampanskoye (champagne) for Russian-made sparkling wine only. This prompted French alcoholic beverage producer Moet Hennessy to suspend exports of champagne to Russia on 16 July.
Imports of French champagne were suspended in Russia in July and resumed in mid-September, after the Committee Champagne — a trade association of companies involved in the production and trade of the region's signature sparkling wine — agreed to resume exports in compliance with the new Russian law.
In the European Union and many other countries, the name "champagne" is legally protected to be used exclusively for sparkling wines from the Champagne region of France.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:59 GMTTucker Carlson Slams Biden Video From 2015, Cries 'Great Replacement' Theory Amid New Migrant Influx
16:59 GMTForgotten 'Ghost Town' Discovered in Utah After Water Reservoir Recedes, Report Says
16:55 GMTFrench Official Hopes Russia Will Impose Moratorium on Champagne Labelling Law
16:53 GMTTaliban Plans to Appoint Ambassadors to Countries Recognising New Interim Government
16:37 GMTErdogan Says Work With Biden Has Seen a 'Not Very Good Start'
16:30 GMTUnexpected Bath Time: Frightened Cat Jumps Right Into Swimming Pool
16:19 GMTChina Reportedly Mulls Bailing Out Evergrande Developer As Default, Economic Shock Loom
16:17 GMTUS House Speaker Pelosi Vows to Pass Temporary Funding Bill to Keep Government Open
16:11 GMTResignation of US Special Envoy for Haiti Over Deportations 'Mischaracterised', State Dept. Suggests
15:44 GMTUS Health Official Wants to 'Blow-Dart' COVID Vax Into Black People in New Project Veritas Video
15:25 GMTTaliban Plans to Form Commission in 2022 to Draft New Constitution
15:22 GMTWatch Fuego Volcano Erupt in Guatemala, Spewing Out Vast Amounts of Smoke and Lava
15:17 GMTRussian Officials Assess Proposal to Populate Siberia With 'Resurrected' Woolly Mammoths
15:13 GMTParis to Bill Canberra for Cancellation of Submarine Deal After AUKUS Pact
14:51 GMT'Britney VS Spears': Pop Star's Fiancé Accuses Docu Makers of Earning Profit From Her Story
14:41 GMTRussian Union of Journalists Chief Slams 'Unacceptable' US Sanctions Against Colleagues
14:31 GMTUS Investment Firm Purchases Italy's Oldest Football Team
14:29 GMTUS to Find Ways to Get More Help to Haitian Migrants After US Envoy Resigned, State Dept. Says
14:25 GMTAnthony Joshua Says He Would ‘Fight King Kong' if He Had to as He Defends Titles Against Usyk
14:18 GMTFormer Nazi Helmut Oberlander Dies in Canada Before He Could Be Deported, Reports Say