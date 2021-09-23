Registration was successful!
International
BREAKING: Active Shooter Situation at Tennessee Supermarket Leaves at Least 9 People Shot

Drums for Everyone: 'RAV Labs' from Perm Creates Global Community by Inventing Musical Instrument
***
"RAV Labs" produces RAV VAST musical instruments (steel percussion drums, which can be used, for instance, in yoga studios). The key markets are Europe, the US, India, Japan, and China. Instruments are sold in 90+ countries.
RAV Vast is an innovative musical instrument, a type of steel percussion drum with unique construction, contributing to intuitive mastering of the instrument. The company works with the largest music distributor in Europe (Thomann).
Drums for Everyone: 'RAV Labs' from Perm Creates Global Community by Inventing Musical Instrument

18:58 GMT 23.09.2021
© Photo : Andrey RemyannikovRAV Drum
RAV Drum - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© Photo : Andrey Remyannikov
In 2013, the founders of "RAV Labs" decided to create an analogue of a hang (an unusual musical instrument) in their garage. But instead, they invented their own unique RAV Vast drum, which has become popular in the United States and Europe.

"'RAV Labs' has customers all over the world, including music shops and yoga studios: about half of the sales are wholesale deliveries. Another category of clients is musicians. But ordinary people buy the instrument as well: for the sake of creativity and stress management. As the creators of RAV Vast point out, with a healthy lifestyle, yoga and music therapy development, the drums have become increasingly popular. Customers especially appreciate the unique meditative sound and appearance of the drum. Ordinary people buy the drum to reduce stress and for music therapy. The number of such buyers grows exponentially", RAV Labs CEO Vladislav Mikheev explained.

The company's website is the main sales channel. Several types of delivery are available - worldwide delivery (DHL), EU delivery (from a warehouse in Estonia, which was created two years ago and allowed to reduce the cost of the instrument for customers and avoid additional customs duties), and delivery to Russia and to Eurasian Customs Union countries.
The largest number of RAV Vast buyers live abroad - in the United States and Canada, these are the main export markets for the company, which receive about 50% of supplies. Then comes the European Union: Germany, France, and the Netherlands - as well as Switzerland and Great Britain.
By the way, the largest delivery - 250 drums at one time - was sent to Germany. Japan is a new priority market, because that’s where people with very high levels of stress live.
In 2019, RAV Labs exported 5,800 drums, and in 2020 - 7,200 (growth of 24%). Over the next five years, 15% annual growth has been planned. The volume of supplies in 2019 is estimated at 266.8 million rubles, and in 2020 - 382.2 million rubles.

The company began collaborating with the REC [Russian Export Centre] in 2021: "As we are entering new major markets, such as China and India, we need advisory support and analysis for these countries, information on export rules in different regions. Besides, we visit numerous exhibitions and events, and it would be great if we could be helped with participation at exhibitions and business missions", Vladislav Mikheev explained.

"The REC provides an opportunity for exporters to learn more about the country where they plan to sell their products, to find partners and negotiate effectively. Many companies that take part in our program to support participation in international exhibitions and business missions, conclude contracts and enter new markets successfully", said Tatyana An, REC managing director for the organisation of congress and exhibition events and business missions.

***
"RAV Labs" produces RAV VAST musical instruments (steel percussion drums, which can be used, for instance, in yoga studios). The key markets are Europe, the US, India, Japan, and China. Instruments are sold in 90+ countries.
RAV Vast is an innovative musical instrument, a type of steel percussion drum with unique construction, contributing to intuitive mastering of the instrument. The company works with the largest music distributor in Europe (Thomann).
