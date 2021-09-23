Day 3 of 76th Session of UN General Assembly

Sputnik is live from the United Nations in New York as world leaders are gathering for an evening session during the third day of the 76th General Assembly. As for the 23 September session, several politicians are expected to deliver a speech during the gathering. They include: Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, President of Slovenia Borut Pahor, and many others. The 76th session of the UN General Assembly runs from 14 - 30 September, with one of the most important foreign policy events of the year — the week of the assembly's high-level General Debate — scheduled for 17-21 September.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
