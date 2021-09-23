Chinese Foreign Minister Urges G20 to Lift Unilateral Sanctions Against Afghanistan

A virtual meeting of G20 foreign ministers took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.Afghanistan will need financial assistance from the international community to restore peace and ensure the country's further development in the medium and long term, the top diplomat added.The top Chinese diplomat stressed the need to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people, calling on international financial institutions, including the World Bank, to restore the normal use of the Afghan government's bank accounts as soon as possible, provide funds and economic assistance to the nation to reduce poverty, achieve sustainable development, ensure livelihoods, and develop infrastructure in the country.
Shadowwalker
Wang Yi, sorry thats the ONLY way they can control the country till it submits to their needs and requirements. Afghanistan agrees to recuit poor people for their ambitious terrorsit activities around the world. Till then do not hope anything will change.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on G20 member states to lift unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan and stop using Kabul's foreign exchange reserves as an instrument of pressure.
"Diverse unilateral sanctions or restrictions targeting Afghanistan should be lifted as soon as possible. Afghanistan's exchange reserves are national assets that should belong to and be used by the people, they cannot be taken as a bargaining chip for exerting political pressure on Afghanistan", Wang said via videolink, as quoted by the Foreign Ministry.
"China urges the G20 member states to take active practical measures to help Afghanistan ease the current pressure on liquidity", Wang stated.
