Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210923/chinese-foreign-minister-urges-g20-to-lift-unilateral-sanctions-against-afghanistan-1089326535.html
Chinese Foreign Minister Urges G20 to Lift Unilateral Sanctions Against Afghanistan
Chinese Foreign Minister Urges G20 to Lift Unilateral Sanctions Against Afghanistan
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on G20 member states to lift unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan and stop using Kabul's... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T08:33+0000
2021-09-23T09:14+0000
afghanistan
asia
news
world
un
china
afghanistan
afghanistan war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/05/1083537874_0:31:1667:969_1920x0_80_0_0_0e4025e02d6cc15356e936ea9b6e1246.png
A virtual meeting of G20 foreign ministers took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.Afghanistan will need financial assistance from the international community to restore peace and ensure the country's further development in the medium and long term, the top diplomat added.The top Chinese diplomat stressed the need to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people, calling on international financial institutions, including the World Bank, to restore the normal use of the Afghan government's bank accounts as soon as possible, provide funds and economic assistance to the nation to reduce poverty, achieve sustainable development, ensure livelihoods, and develop infrastructure in the country.
Wang Yi, sorry thats the ONLY way they can control the country till it submits to their needs and requirements. Afghanistan agrees to recuit poor people for their ambitious terrorsit activities around the world. Till then do not hope anything will change.
0
1
asia
china
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/05/1083537874_167:0:1500:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_739cbddce5e389d3077d6f5e7e10f48d.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia, news, world, un, china, afghanistan, afghanistan war

Chinese Foreign Minister Urges G20 to Lift Unilateral Sanctions Against Afghanistan

08:33 GMT 23.09.2021 (Updated: 09:14 GMT 23.09.2021)
© XinhuaChinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© Xinhua
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on G20 member states to lift unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan and stop using Kabul's foreign exchange reserves as an instrument of pressure.
A virtual meeting of G20 foreign ministers took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

"Diverse unilateral sanctions or restrictions targeting Afghanistan should be lifted as soon as possible. Afghanistan's exchange reserves are national assets that should belong to and be used by the people, they cannot be taken as a bargaining chip for exerting political pressure on Afghanistan", Wang said via videolink, as quoted by the Foreign Ministry.

Afghanistan will need financial assistance from the international community to restore peace and ensure the country's further development in the medium and long term, the top diplomat added.

"China urges the G20 member states to take active practical measures to help Afghanistan ease the current pressure on liquidity", Wang stated.

The top Chinese diplomat stressed the need to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people, calling on international financial institutions, including the World Bank, to restore the normal use of the Afghan government's bank accounts as soon as possible, provide funds and economic assistance to the nation to reduce poverty, achieve sustainable development, ensure livelihoods, and develop infrastructure in the country.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
Wang Yi, sorry thats the ONLY way they can control the country till it submits to their needs and requirements. Afghanistan agrees to recuit poor people for their ambitious terrorsit activities around the world. Till then do not hope anything will change.
SShadowwalker
23 September, 12:05 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:31 GMTGeneva to Host New Round of Russian-US Strategic Stability Talks Next Week, American Ambassador Says
09:24 GMTUS House Committee Approves Amendment Recommending Sanctions Against Russian Officials
09:23 GMTSCO to Coordinate Effort to Prevent Threats Coming From Afghanistan, Russian General Staff Says
09:12 GMTAll Crew Members From Crashed Russian An-26 Plane Perished, Remains Found
09:07 GMTBoJo's UNGA Speech: PM Talks Climate Change, Argues Kermit the Frog Was 'Wrong'
09:01 GMTScientists Create Winged Microchip That is Smallest-Ever Human-Made Flying Structure
08:41 GMTBitcoin.org Domain Disabled After Alleged Cybersecurity Breach
08:34 GMTPakistani Military Plane Crashes During Training Flight in Country's Northwest, Reports Suggest
08:33 GMTChinese Foreign Minister Urges G20 to Lift Unilateral Sanctions Against Afghanistan
08:31 GMTRussian Delegation at PACE Session Restricted Due to Sputnik V Non-Recognition, Lawmaker Says
08:28 GMTSwedish Minister: Authorities Failed to Tackle Crime Because They 'Didn't Want to Be Seen as Racist'
08:21 GMTG4 Foreign Ministers Call for Reform of UN Security Council, New Delhi Says
07:55 GMTIndia: Opposition Alleges 'Land Scam' as BJP-Governed State Allocates Land for Hindu Group
07:18 GMTACLU Accused of 'Erasing Women' After it Edited Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Quote on Abortions
06:56 GMTGOP House Members File Impeachment Articles Against Biden Over 'Clear Violations of His Duties'
06:53 GMTUK's Claims About Third Russian Involved in Skripal Case 'Another Lie', Foreign Intel Chief Says
06:42 GMTFormer Islamist Preacher: 'There is a Salafist in Every Swedish Mosque'
06:33 GMTAlgeria Closes Airspace to All Planes From Morocco Over 'Provocations'
06:28 GMTRussia Ready to Cooperate With New German Gov't Based on Mutual Respect, Ambassador Says
05:29 GMTUS Sanctions Suffocating Syrian People, International Community Must Act, Foreign Minister Says