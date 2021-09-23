Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Day 3 of 76th Session of UN General Assembly

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/british-government-preparing-for-worst-case-scenario-of-gas-prices-says-mp-1089337522.html
British Government Preparing for 'Worst-Case Scenario' of Gas Prices, Says MP
British Government Preparing for 'Worst-Case Scenario' of Gas Prices, Says MP
According to the Oil and Gas UK trade association, the wholesale prices saw a 70 percent spike in August and have seen a 250 percent rise since the beginning... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T13:51+0000
2021-09-23T13:51+0000
boris johnson
crisis
gas prices
shortage
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0e/1089059268_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_830d5c55379e17a3bb56e2b115b8f1e5.jpg
British authorities are bracing for a "worst-case scenario" of gas costs, said Paul Scully, MP for Sutton and Cheam. Speaking on Sky News, the lawmaker said the government of Boris Johnson is preparing for a situation when prices remain high for the long-term. He didn’t elaborate on how long the period may last, noting that the authorities have been “far too complacent” about the crisis.Scully said the wholesale gas costs have also put pressure on the country's energy price cap – the maximum price that energy suppliers are allowed to charge customers. It is set by UK regulator the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem). According to local media, the price cap is to increase starting from 1 October to £1,277 (US $1,751). This is the price an average household will be charged per year.Paul Scully’s remark about the ongoing crisis appears to contradict one made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who earlier this week argued that the issue is a "short-term problem".Reasons for Spike in Prices and Potential Domino EffectAs mentioned earlier, the pricing crisis has affected all European nations as well as countries in Asia, but Britain has reportedly been the worst-affected nation. Experts highlight several factors that have contributed to the problem.Since 1986, the responsibility of supplying gas and electricity to citizens lies in the hands of private companies and not the government. The energy price cap seems to be a double-edged sword – on the one hand, it protects the public from sudden price hikes, but on the other, the brunt of the crisis is borne solely by private companies, which are unable to pass price increases to consumers.This has already taken a toll on the UK’s energy suppliers. According to local media, there were 70 such companies in the United Kingdom at the beginning of this year. Now there are only 30, and experts predict less than 10 will be left by the end of this year. The government is now holding talks on providing emergency loans to energy suppliers amid the ongoing crisis.The situation has already had an impact on other industries in Britain. Two large fertilizer plants, which produce CO2 (a gas used in the food industry to extend the shelf life of products) have suspended their operations due to spike in gas prices. Producers have warned that the shortage of CO2 could lead to a shortage of food supplies.Food producer Bernard Matthews went as far as to suggest that Brits should brace themselves for the cancellation of Christmas. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, however, has downplayed the reports of food shortages and noted that the country’s supply chains are "very secure".
why stay in the North and labor? when it is expensive AND nasty? MUCH nicer to live in the South, warm, good food, slim women, party land of pleasure. The creatures there live in cities, off of wealth and technology created in the North.
2
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0e/1089059268_343:0:3072:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_085773d355eab2b6536ea2dd42e62adf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, crisis, gas prices, shortage, uk

British Government Preparing for 'Worst-Case Scenario' of Gas Prices, Says MP

13:51 GMT 23.09.2021
© REUTERS / POOLBoris Johnson gestures during a visit to a British Gas training academy in Leicestershire
Boris Johnson gestures during a visit to a British Gas training academy in Leicestershire - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
According to the Oil and Gas UK trade association, the wholesale prices saw a 70 percent spike in August and have seen a 250 percent rise since the beginning 2021. The pricing crisis has hit all of Europe, but Britain has apparently been the worst-affected nation, with reports saying the situation may have a domino effect on other UK industries.
British authorities are bracing for a "worst-case scenario" of gas costs, said Paul Scully, MP for Sutton and Cheam. Speaking on Sky News, the lawmaker said the government of Boris Johnson is preparing for a situation when prices remain high for the long-term. He didn’t elaborate on how long the period may last, noting that the authorities have been “far too complacent” about the crisis.

Scully said the wholesale gas costs have also put pressure on the country's energy price cap – the maximum price that energy suppliers are allowed to charge customers. It is set by UK regulator the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem). According to local media, the price cap is to increase starting from 1 October to £1,277 (US $1,751). This is the price an average household will be charged per year.

Paul Scully’s remark about the ongoing crisis appears to contradict one made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who earlier this week argued that the issue is a "short-term problem".

"The market is going to start fixing it, but in the meantime the government will do everything we can to help people, to help fix it, to make sure that we smooth things over", Johnson said.

Reasons for Spike in Prices and Potential Domino Effect

As mentioned earlier, the pricing crisis has affected all European nations as well as countries in Asia, but Britain has reportedly been the worst-affected nation. Experts highlight several factors that have contributed to the problem.
the cold winter last year put pressure on supplies, which subsequently led to growing demand;
competition for liquefied natural gas supplies between Europe and Asia;
a significant drop in supplies of renewable energy due to a windless summer;
a recent fire at a plant in the UK damaged a power cable supplying electricity from France to the UK;
Since 1986, the responsibility of supplying gas and electricity to citizens lies in the hands of private companies and not the government. The energy price cap seems to be a double-edged sword – on the one hand, it protects the public from sudden price hikes, but on the other, the brunt of the crisis is borne solely by private companies, which are unable to pass price increases to consumers.

This has already taken a toll on the UK’s energy suppliers. According to local media, there were 70 such companies in the United Kingdom at the beginning of this year. Now there are only 30, and experts predict less than 10 will be left by the end of this year. The government is now holding talks on providing emergency loans to energy suppliers amid the ongoing crisis.

The situation has already had an impact on other industries in Britain. Two large fertilizer plants, which produce CO2 (a gas used in the food industry to extend the shelf life of products) have suspended their operations due to spike in gas prices. Producers have warned that the shortage of CO2 could lead to a shortage of food supplies.

Food producer Bernard Matthews went as far as to suggest that Brits should brace themselves for the cancellation of Christmas. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, however, has downplayed the reports of food shortages and noted that the country’s supply chains are "very secure".
003000
Discuss
Popular comments
why stay in the North and labor? when it is expensive AND nasty? MUCH nicer to live in the South, warm, good food, slim women, party land of pleasure. The creatures there live in cities, off of wealth and technology created in the North.
See you in the ice
23 September, 16:59 GMT2
200000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:18 GMTFormer Nazi Helmut Oberlander Dies in Canada Before He Could Be Deported, Reports Say
14:07 GMTWhat's Behind Africa's Increasing Drive to Launch Satellites?
14:06 GMTExpo 2020 in Dubai Set to Boost Economic Development in Arab World, Organiser Says
13:58 GMTTwo Afghan Evacuees Charged With Sexual, Physical Assault in US, Justice Department Says
13:51 GMTBritish Government Preparing for 'Worst-Case Scenario' of Gas Prices, Says MP
13:43 GMTOutrage as Missouri High School Students Reportedly Come Up With Petition to Reinstate Slavery
13:42 GMTEC Does Not Expect Increase in Smartphone Prices Over Universal Charging Port Regulation
13:26 GMTAmericans Favour Trump Over Biden After Afghanistan Pullout Disaster, Poll Says
13:25 GMTComputer Game to Measure Children's Mental Development Launched by MSUPE
13:21 GMTDay 3 of 76th Session of UN General Assembly
13:18 GMTRoscosmos Starts Preparations for Landing First Russian Cosmonaut on Moon
13:18 GMTAs Modi Meets US Firms, Google Moves Court Against India's Competition Watchdog Over 'Leaked' Report
13:07 GMTBP Says It's Temporarily Closed Some UK Sites Due to Lack of Diesel, Unleaded Supply Problems
13:01 GMTView From the Top: Satellite Catches Images of Volcanic Eruption on La Palma
13:00 GMTUS Special Envoy for Haiti Resigns to Protest "Inhumane" Deportation of Haitians
12:54 GMTJoshua and Usyk Hold Press Conference Ahead of Fight for Heavyweight Champion Belt
12:53 GMTIndian Supreme Court to Set Up Committee to Investigate Pegasus Spyware Scandal
12:52 GMTSeparate Bill Introduced in US Congress Pushes $1 Bln Funding for Israel's Iron Dome Defence System
12:24 GMTRussia's SCO Envoy Says Taliban Recognition Not on Agenda, While Dialogue is Important
12:12 GMTLava Flow Destroying Settlements Forces Evacuation as La Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt