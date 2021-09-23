https://sputniknews.com/20210923/boris-johnson-reveals-why-he-wants-to-be-renamed-in-honour-of-ancient-greek-god-of-north-wind-1089329498.html
Boris Johnson Reveals Why He Wants to Be Renamed in Honour of Ancient Greek God of North Wind
In Greek mythology, Boreas was one of four seasonal wind gods, also being the god of winter.
In November 2020, Johnson unveiled the government's plan for a "green industrial revolution" in the UK, which he pledged would "create, support, and protect hundreds of thousands of green jobs, whilst making strides towards net zero by 2050".
The £12 billion ($15 billion) plan stipulates that sales of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned in the UK by 2030, amid the push for electric vehicles. The latter will come with a £1.3 billion ($1.7 billion) investment in charging points in homes, streets, and trunk roads.
On Wednesday, Boris Johnson fully focused on global warming-related issues when addressing the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, where he warned that it was time for humanity to "grow up" and start tackling climate change.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is considering being renamed in honour of the Greek God Boreas. The moment came as BoJo talked about climate change at a UN General Assembly session
in New York.
In one part of his address to the General Assembly on Wednesday, the PM praised the UK government's "Promethean faith in new green technology" to reduce greenhouse emissions.
He then mentioned his childhood, when the UK produced "almost 80 percent of our [British] electricity from coal", something that Johnson said "is now down to two percent or less and will be gone altogether by 2024".
"We have put in great forests of beautiful wind turbines on the drowned prairies of Doggerland beneath the North Sea. In fact we produce so much offshore wind that I am thinking of changing my name to Boreas Johnson in honour of the North Wind", the prime minister added.
In Greek mythology, Boreas was one of four seasonal wind gods, also being the god of winter.
In November 2020, Johnson unveiled the government's plan for a "green industrial revolution" in the UK, which he pledged would "create, support, and protect hundreds of thousands of green jobs, whilst making strides towards net zero by 2050".
The £12 billion ($15 billion) plan stipulates that sales of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned in the UK by 2030, amid the push for electric vehicles. The latter will come with a £1.3 billion ($1.7 billion) investment in charging points in homes, streets, and trunk roads.