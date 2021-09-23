BLACKPINK'S Lisa Continues Triumphant Conquest of Top Global YouTube Chart

Pranpriya Manobal, better known to her millions of fans worldwide simply as Lisa of K-Pop megastars Blackpink, has already topped the latest Youtube chart for two weeks with her solo lead single music video 'Lalisa' between 17 and 23 September. The 24-year-old's title song 'Lalisa' has also been the most viewed video in the same period, having reached 100 million views in only two days after its release on 10 September, making Lisa the first K-pop solo artist to reach that number in so short a time. Furthermore, Lisa - who changed her name from Pranpriya to Lalisa (which means "the one being praised") on the advice of a soothsayer - is the first K-Pop female solo artist to break 200 million views in 13 days. 'Lalisa' also topped the iTunes Top Song Charts in 72 countries, and entered the US Billboard Global 200 at No. 2.Lisa's global appeal received further confirmation as the performance video of another track on the album - 'Money' released on 24 September - clocked up more than 30 million views in two days, rising to the top of the popularity chart.
The Thai member of the K-Pop girl-band sensation is sweeping aside all competition as she takes the world by storm for two weeks in a row with her solo album 'LALISA'.
Pranpriya Manobal, better known to her millions of fans worldwide simply as Lisa of K-Pop megastars Blackpink, has already topped the latest Youtube chart for two weeks with her solo lead single music video 'Lalisa' between 17 and 23 September.
The 24-year-old's title song 'Lalisa' has also been the most viewed video in the same period, having reached 100 million views in only two days after its release on 10 September, making Lisa the first K-pop solo artist to reach that number in so short a time. Furthermore, Lisa - who changed her name from Pranpriya to Lalisa (which means "the one being praised") on the advice of a soothsayer - is the first K-Pop female solo artist to break 200 million views in 13 days.
'Lalisa' also topped the iTunes Top Song Charts in 72 countries, and entered the US Billboard Global 200 at No. 2.
Lisa's global appeal received further confirmation as the performance video of another track on the album - 'Money' released on 24 September - clocked up more than 30 million views in two days, rising to the top of the popularity chart.