Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/bitcoinorg-domain-disabled-after-alleged-cybersecurity-breach--1089325781.html
Bitcoin.org Domain Disabled After Alleged Cybersecurity Breach
Bitcoin.org Domain Disabled After Alleged Cybersecurity Breach
The direct URL for the Bitcoin white paper (its technical description) on Bitcoin.org shows either "404 Not Found" or "This site can’t be reached". 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T08:41+0000
2021-09-23T08:41+0000
news
world
tech
bitcoin
cryptocurrency
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1f/1083037558_0:147:3117:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_4f073be300c41704a3d40e621c0590a6.jpg
The website Bitcoin.org is believed to have been hacked as users have detected it promoting Bitcoin giveaways.Users first reported about the dubious activities on the morning of 23 September, as the website's homepage displayed a pop-up asking to send Bitcoins to a dedicated address with promises they would receive double the amount in return.The direct URL for Bitcoin.org is not working as of now. Domain hosting site Namecheap said on Twitter it has temporarily disabled the Bitcoin.org domain because of the alleged hack. Registered in 2008, Bitcoin.org is now the oldest education resource website dedicated to the cryptocurrency.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nikita Folomov
Nikita Folomov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1f/1083037558_192:0:2923:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f221b1abdcecc9ec4c8e27309aeeb490.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, tech, bitcoin, cryptocurrency

Bitcoin.org Domain Disabled After Alleged Cybersecurity Breach

08:41 GMT 23.09.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICA small toy figure and representations of the virtual currency Bitcoin stand on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken May 20, 2021.
A small toy figure and representations of the virtual currency Bitcoin stand on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken May 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
Subscribe
Nikita Folomov
All materialsWrite to the author
The direct URL for the Bitcoin white paper (its technical description) on Bitcoin.org shows either "404 Not Found" or "This site can’t be reached".
The website Bitcoin.org is believed to have been hacked as users have detected it promoting Bitcoin giveaways.
Users first reported about the dubious activities on the morning of 23 September, as the website's homepage displayed a pop-up asking to send Bitcoins to a dedicated address with promises they would receive double the amount in return.

"The Bitcoin foundation is giving back to the community! We want to support our users who have helped us along the years. Send Bitcoin to this address, and we will send double the amount in return", the message with an attached QR code reads.

The direct URL for Bitcoin.org is not working as of now. Domain hosting site Namecheap said on Twitter it has temporarily disabled the Bitcoin.org domain because of the alleged hack.
Registered in 2008, Bitcoin.org is now the oldest education resource website dedicated to the cryptocurrency.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:31 GMTGeneva to Host New Round of Russian-US Strategic Stability Talks Next Week, American Ambassador Says
09:24 GMTUS House Committee Approves Amendment Recommending Sanctions Against Russian Officials
09:23 GMTSCO to Coordinate Effort to Prevent Threats Coming From Afghanistan, Russian General Staff Says
09:12 GMTAll Crew Members From Crashed Russian An-26 Plane Perished, Remains Found
09:07 GMTBoJo's UNGA Speech: PM Talks Climate Change, Argues Kermit the Frog Was 'Wrong'
09:01 GMTScientists Create Winged Microchip That is Smallest-Ever Human-Made Flying Structure
08:41 GMTBitcoin.org Domain Disabled After Alleged Cybersecurity Breach
08:34 GMTPakistani Military Plane Crashes During Training Flight in Country's Northwest, Reports Suggest
08:33 GMTChinese Foreign Minister Urges G20 to Lift Unilateral Sanctions Against Afghanistan
08:31 GMTRussian Delegation at PACE Session Restricted Due to Sputnik V Non-Recognition, Lawmaker Says
08:28 GMTSwedish Minister: Authorities Failed to Tackle Crime Because They 'Didn't Want to Be Seen as Racist'
08:21 GMTG4 Foreign Ministers Call for Reform of UN Security Council, New Delhi Says
07:55 GMTIndia: Opposition Alleges 'Land Scam' as BJP-Governed State Allocates Land for Hindu Group
07:18 GMTACLU Accused of 'Erasing Women' After it Edited Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Quote on Abortions
06:56 GMTGOP House Members File Impeachment Articles Against Biden Over 'Clear Violations of His Duties'
06:53 GMTUK's Claims About Third Russian Involved in Skripal Case 'Another Lie', Foreign Intel Chief Says
06:42 GMTFormer Islamist Preacher: 'There is a Salafist in Every Swedish Mosque'
06:33 GMTAlgeria Closes Airspace to All Planes From Morocco Over 'Provocations'
06:28 GMTRussia Ready to Cooperate With New German Gov't Based on Mutual Respect, Ambassador Says
05:29 GMTUS Sanctions Suffocating Syrian People, International Community Must Act, Foreign Minister Says