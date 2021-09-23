Bitcoin.org Domain Disabled After Alleged Cybersecurity Breach
The direct URL for the Bitcoin white paper (its technical description) on Bitcoin.org shows either "404 Not Found" or "This site can’t be reached".
The website Bitcoin.org is believed to have been hacked as users have detected it promoting Bitcoin giveaways.
Users first reported about the dubious activities on the morning of 23 September, as the website's homepage displayed a pop-up asking to send Bitcoins to a dedicated address with promises they would receive double the amount in return.
"The Bitcoin foundation is giving back to the community! We want to support our users who have helped us along the years. Send Bitcoin to this address, and we will send double the amount in return", the message with an attached QR code reads.
#Bitcoin.org has been hacked. Scam appears on homepage now. #BTC $BTC pic.twitter.com/luNKPqmUfM— Richard 10,000x Heart. I Raised $27M for medicine! (@RichardHeartWin) September 23, 2021
The direct URL for Bitcoin.org is not working as of now. Domain hosting site Namecheap said on Twitter it has temporarily disabled the Bitcoin.org domain because of the alleged hack.
Hello, Thank you for reporting this matter. We have temporarily disabled the domain.— Namecheap.com (@Namecheap) September 23, 2021
Registered in 2008, Bitcoin.org is now the oldest education resource website dedicated to the cryptocurrency.