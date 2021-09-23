Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/biden-to-un-we-are-not-seeking-a-new-cold-war-1089308076.html
Biden to UN: "We Are Not Seeking a New Cold War"
Biden to UN: "We Are Not Seeking a New Cold War"
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the absence of Kamala Harris on the border yet again, Joe Biden’s promise of... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T10:49+0000
2021-09-23T10:49+0000
pakistan
radio
russia
us
texas
china
afghanistan
migrants
border
republicans
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089308520_0:0:640:360_1920x0_80_0_0_7dbdff96a8dcfe18840fb38535a79a1c.jpg
Biden to UN: "We Are Not Seeking a New Cold War"
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the absence of Kamala Harris on the border yet again, Joe Biden’s promise of avoiding another Cold War, and the Taliban’s plight to form a globally recognized government if they are even able to do so.
Guests:Ted Rall - Political cartoonist and syndicated columnist | Kamala Ignores the Border… AgainManila Chan - Veteran news anchor and host of RT America’s daily news program In Question | Govt Shutdown Looming &amp; Joe Biden UN General Assembly SpeechScott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction Whistleblower | Taliban Wants To Address General Assembly &amp; Divisions in the TalibanIn the first hour Ted Rall joined the show to talk about the plight of politicians to become celebrities in order to be elected, and some celebrities to become politicians. Ted also talked about the new governing in Afghanistan and if the Taliban is willing to fully eradicate oppositions in their country.In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Manila Chan for a discussion on the remarks made by President Joe Biden at the United Nations General Assembly. Biden assures America and the world that the US will not enter into a new Cold War. How far are the Republicans willing to push legislation around the debt ceiling?In the third hour Scott Ritter joined the conversation to talk about the request of the Taliban to speak at the United Nations General Assembly. It is clear they would like to be treated like a legitimate governing power on the world stage. How will the Taliban deal with the infighting within their groups? Are they capable of forming a true government, or are they stuck in the ways of foot-soldiers?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
pakistan
russia
us
texas
china
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Shane Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
Shane Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089308520_80:0:560:360_1920x0_80_0_0_f3502d3387a38f0ae6c7bd158b25b6ac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, radio, russia, us, texas, china, afghanistan, migrants, border, republicans, celebrity, crisis, politician, democrats, alliance, debt ceiling, taxtherich, unga, kamala harris, fault lines, president xijinping, haitian, aoc, аудио

Biden to UN: "We Are Not Seeking a New Cold War"

10:49 GMT 23.09.2021
Biden to UN: "We Are Not Seeking a New Cold War"
Subscribe
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
All materials
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the absence of Kamala Harris on the border yet again, Joe Biden’s promise of avoiding another Cold War, and the Taliban’s plight to form a globally recognized government if they are even able to do so.
Guests:
Ted Rall - Political cartoonist and syndicated columnist | Kamala Ignores the Border… Again
Manila Chan - Veteran news anchor and host of RT America’s daily news program In Question | Govt Shutdown Looming & Joe Biden UN General Assembly Speech
Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction Whistleblower | Taliban Wants To Address General Assembly & Divisions in the Taliban
In the first hour Ted Rall joined the show to talk about the plight of politicians to become celebrities in order to be elected, and some celebrities to become politicians. Ted also talked about the new governing in Afghanistan and if the Taliban is willing to fully eradicate oppositions in their country.
In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Manila Chan for a discussion on the remarks made by President Joe Biden at the United Nations General Assembly. Biden assures America and the world that the US will not enter into a new Cold War. How far are the Republicans willing to push legislation around the debt ceiling?
In the third hour Scott Ritter joined the conversation to talk about the request of the Taliban to speak at the United Nations General Assembly. It is clear they would like to be treated like a legitimate governing power on the world stage. How will the Taliban deal with the infighting within their groups? Are they capable of forming a true government, or are they stuck in the ways of foot-soldiers?
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:01 GMTPoland to Deploy 250 US-Supplied Abrams Tanks on Eastern Border, Defence Minister Says
10:50 GMTGerman Greens Leader Accuses Russia of Exacerbating Gas Crunch
10:38 GMTRIP 'Godfather of Black Cinema': Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles Dies at 89
10:28 GMTBoris Johnson Reveals Why He Wants to Be Renamed in Honour of Ancient Greek God of North Wind
10:22 GMTHis Royal Highness No More? UK Queen Could Strip Prince Andrew of HRH Title Amid Sex Assault Case
10:02 GMTJohnny Depp Says No One is 'Safe' From Cancel Culture as He Hints That 'MeToo' Got Out of Hand
09:51 GMTPutin, Zelensky to Meet When Both Are Ready, Kremlin Says
09:49 GMTMarseille Football Team Blames Mass Brawl of Spectators on Provocation by Angers Fans - Video
09:31 GMTGeneva to Host New Round of Russian-US Strategic Stability Talks Next Week, American Ambassador Says
09:24 GMTUS House Committee Approves Amendment Recommending Sanctions Against Russian Officials
09:23 GMTSCO to Coordinate Effort to Prevent Threats Coming From Afghanistan, Russian General Staff Says
09:12 GMTAll Crew Members From Crashed Russian An-26 Plane Perished, Remains Found
09:07 GMTBoJo's UNGA Speech: PM Talks Climate Change, Argues Kermit the Frog Was 'Wrong'
09:01 GMTScientists Create Winged Microchip That is Smallest-Ever Human-Made Flying Structure
08:41 GMTBitcoin.org Domain Disabled After Alleged Cybersecurity Breach
08:34 GMTPakistani Military Plane Crashes During Training Flight in Country's Northwest, Reports Suggest
08:33 GMTChinese Foreign Minister Urges G20 to Lift Unilateral Sanctions Against Afghanistan
08:31 GMTRussian Delegation at PACE Session Restricted Due to Sputnik V Non-Recognition, Lawmaker Says
08:28 GMTSwedish Minister: Authorities Failed to Tackle Crime Because They 'Didn't Want to Be Seen as Racist'
08:21 GMTG4 Foreign Ministers Call for Reform of UN Security Council, New Delhi Says