https://sputniknews.com/20210923/biden-to-un-we-are-not-seeking-a-new-cold-war-1089308076.html

Biden to UN: "We Are Not Seeking a New Cold War"

Biden to UN: "We Are Not Seeking a New Cold War"

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the absence of Kamala Harris on the border yet again, Joe Biden’s promise of... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-23T10:49+0000

2021-09-23T10:49+0000

2021-09-23T10:49+0000

pakistan

radio

russia

us

texas

china

afghanistan

migrants

border

republicans

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089308520_0:0:640:360_1920x0_80_0_0_7dbdff96a8dcfe18840fb38535a79a1c.jpg

Biden to UN: "We Are Not Seeking a New Cold War" On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the absence of Kamala Harris on the border yet again, Joe Biden’s promise of avoiding another Cold War, and the Taliban’s plight to form a globally recognized government if they are even able to do so.

Guests:Ted Rall - Political cartoonist and syndicated columnist | Kamala Ignores the Border… AgainManila Chan - Veteran news anchor and host of RT America’s daily news program In Question | Govt Shutdown Looming & Joe Biden UN General Assembly SpeechScott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction Whistleblower | Taliban Wants To Address General Assembly & Divisions in the TalibanIn the first hour Ted Rall joined the show to talk about the plight of politicians to become celebrities in order to be elected, and some celebrities to become politicians. Ted also talked about the new governing in Afghanistan and if the Taliban is willing to fully eradicate oppositions in their country.In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Manila Chan for a discussion on the remarks made by President Joe Biden at the United Nations General Assembly. Biden assures America and the world that the US will not enter into a new Cold War. How far are the Republicans willing to push legislation around the debt ceiling?In the third hour Scott Ritter joined the conversation to talk about the request of the Taliban to speak at the United Nations General Assembly. It is clear they would like to be treated like a legitimate governing power on the world stage. How will the Taliban deal with the infighting within their groups? Are they capable of forming a true government, or are they stuck in the ways of foot-soldiers?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

pakistan

russia

us

texas

china

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Shane Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

Shane Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Shane Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

pakistan, radio, russia, us, texas, china, afghanistan, migrants, border, republicans, celebrity, crisis, politician, democrats, alliance, debt ceiling, taxtherich, unga, kamala harris, fault lines, president xijinping, haitian, aoc, аудио