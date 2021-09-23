Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Day 3 of 76th Session of UN General Assembly

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/as-modi-meets-us-firms-google-moves-court-against-indias-competition-watchdog-over-leaked-report-1089328055.html
As Modi Meets US Firms, Google Moves Court Against India's Competition Watchdog Over 'Leaked' Report
As Modi Meets US Firms, Google Moves Court Against India's Competition Watchdog Over 'Leaked' Report
Earlier this year, US firms Twitter, Amazon, Facebook, and Facebook-owned WhatsApp got into loggerheads with New Delhi over data privacy laws and regulations... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T13:18+0000
2021-09-23T13:18+0000
narendra modi
world
united states
google
google
google
narendra modi
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/11/1082657874_0:199:2536:1626_1920x0_80_0_0_f44a711c559dbd35f0dd831105789525.jpg
Technology giant Google has taken India's anti-trust body, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), to the Delhi High Court over a confidential report leak on Thursday. The tech giant, in a statement, said it aims to prevent any further unlawful disclosures of confidential findings by the investigative arm of the CCI."Google has not yet had the opportunity to review the Director General's findings, much less submit its defence of any allegations", the statement read.On 20 September, Reuters reported that the CCI, in its two-year-long probe, found that Google had abused its power in the country to hurt competitors."Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google reduced the ability and incentive of device manufacturers to develop and sell devices operating on alternative versions of Android, says the June report by the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) investigations unit", the news report, based on CCI's confidential investigation and obtained by Reuters, read.The development comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet America's top businesses in Washington to seek investment. As per initial reports, the CEOs of Qualcomm (Cristiano R. Amon), Adobe (Shantanu Narayen), First Solar (Mark Widmar), General Atomics (Vivek Lall), and Blackstone (Stephen A. Schwarzman), among others, will attend the meeting. Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day visit to the United States. Frequent run-ins between the federal government and tech giants have become a usual affair in India. These altercations are generally over Indian laws or the companies' policies, as of late cautioning other investors to think before investing in the country.
https://sputniknews.com/20210713/google-chief-sundar-pichai-admits-free-internet-is-under-attack-amid-row-over-indias-it-rules-1083372871.html
https://sputniknews.com/20190918/ahead-of-modi-trump-meeting-44-us-congressmen-call-for-lifting-trade-sanctions-against-india-1076832943.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/11/1082657874_186:0:2354:1626_1920x0_80_0_0_2003b7e0afaf3190e7be4fdc30797d67.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
narendra modi, world, united states, google, google, google, narendra modi, india

As Modi Meets US Firms, Google Moves Court Against India's Competition Watchdog Over 'Leaked' Report

13:18 GMT 23.09.2021
© REUTERS / Clay MclachlanFILE PHOTO: Logo of Google outside their headquarters in Mountainview, California.
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google outside their headquarters in Mountainview, California. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© REUTERS / Clay Mclachlan
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Earlier this year, US firms Twitter, Amazon, Facebook, and Facebook-owned WhatsApp got into loggerheads with New Delhi over data privacy laws and regulations. Amazon and WhatsApp have long been fighting court cases in the country over rules and regulations.
Technology giant Google has taken India's anti-trust body, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), to the Delhi High Court over a confidential report leak on Thursday. The tech giant, in a statement, said it aims to prevent any further unlawful disclosures of confidential findings by the investigative arm of the CCI.
"Google has not yet had the opportunity to review the Director General's findings, much less submit its defence of any allegations", the statement read.
Google's chief executive Sundar Pichai addresses the audience during an event on artificial intelligence at the Square in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2021
Google Chief Sundar Pichai Admits 'Free Internet is Under Attack' Amid Row Over India's IT Rules
13 July, 06:36 GMT
On 20 September, Reuters reported that the CCI, in its two-year-long probe, found that Google had abused its power in the country to hurt competitors.
"Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google reduced the ability and incentive of device manufacturers to develop and sell devices operating on alternative versions of Android, says the June report by the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) investigations unit", the news report, based on CCI's confidential investigation and obtained by Reuters, read.
The development comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet America's top businesses in Washington to seek investment.
As per initial reports, the CEOs of Qualcomm (Cristiano R. Amon), Adobe (Shantanu Narayen), First Solar (Mark Widmar), General Atomics (Vivek Lall), and Blackstone (Stephen A. Schwarzman), among others, will attend the meeting. Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day visit to the United States.
United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2019
Ahead of Modi-Trump Meeting, 44 US Congressmen Call for Lifting Trade Sanctions Against India
18 September 2019, 21:02 GMT
Frequent run-ins between the federal government and tech giants have become a usual affair in India. These altercations are generally over Indian laws or the companies' policies, as of late cautioning other investors to think before investing in the country.
101001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:07 GMTWhat's Behind Africa's Increasing Drive to Launch Satellites?
14:06 GMTExpo 2020 in Dubai Set to Boost Economic Development in Arab World, Organiser Says
13:58 GMTTwo Afghan Evacuees Charged With Sexual, Physical Assault in US, Justice Department Says
13:51 GMTBritish Government Preparing for 'Worst-Case Scenario' of Gas Prices, Says MP
13:43 GMTOutrage as Missouri High School Students Reportedly Come Up With Petition to Reinstate Slavery
13:42 GMTEC Does Not Expect Increase in Smartphone Prices Over Universal Charging Port Regulation
13:26 GMTAmericans Favour Trump Over Biden After Afghanistan Pullout Disaster, Poll Says
13:25 GMTComputer Game to Measure Children's Mental Development Launched by MSUPE
13:21 GMTDay 3 of 76th Session of UN General Assembly
13:18 GMTRoscosmos Starts Preparations for Landing First Russian Cosmonaut on Moon
13:18 GMTAs Modi Meets US Firms, Google Moves Court Against India's Competition Watchdog Over 'Leaked' Report
13:07 GMTBP Says It's Temporarily Closed Some UK Sites Due to Lack of Diesel, Unleaded Supply Problems
13:01 GMTView From the Top: Satellite Catches Images of Volcanic Eruption on La Palma
13:00 GMTUS Special Envoy for Haiti Resigns to Protest "Inhumane" Deportation of Haitians
12:54 GMTJoshua and Usyk Hold Press Conference Ahead of Fight for Heavyweight Champion Belt
12:53 GMTIndian Supreme Court to Set Up Committee to Investigate Pegasus Spyware Scandal
12:52 GMTSeparate Bill Introduced in US Congress Pushes $1 Bln Funding for Israel's Iron Dome Defence System
12:24 GMTRussia's SCO Envoy Says Taliban Recognition Not on Agenda, While Dialogue is Important
12:12 GMTLava Flow Destroying Settlements Forces Evacuation as La Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt
12:10 GMTUNSC Discussing Security and Climate Change