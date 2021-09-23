https://sputniknews.com/20210923/as-modi-meets-us-firms-google-moves-court-against-indias-competition-watchdog-over-leaked-report-1089328055.html
As Modi Meets US Firms, Google Moves Court Against India's Competition Watchdog Over 'Leaked' Report
As Modi Meets US Firms, Google Moves Court Against India's Competition Watchdog Over 'Leaked' Report
Earlier this year, US firms Twitter, Amazon, Facebook, and Facebook-owned WhatsApp got into loggerheads with New Delhi over data privacy laws and regulations... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T13:18+0000
2021-09-23T13:18+0000
2021-09-23T13:18+0000
narendra modi
world
united states
google
google
google
narendra modi
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/11/1082657874_0:199:2536:1626_1920x0_80_0_0_f44a711c559dbd35f0dd831105789525.jpg
Technology giant Google has taken India's anti-trust body, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), to the Delhi High Court over a confidential report leak on Thursday. The tech giant, in a statement, said it aims to prevent any further unlawful disclosures of confidential findings by the investigative arm of the CCI."Google has not yet had the opportunity to review the Director General's findings, much less submit its defence of any allegations", the statement read.On 20 September, Reuters reported that the CCI, in its two-year-long probe, found that Google had abused its power in the country to hurt competitors."Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google reduced the ability and incentive of device manufacturers to develop and sell devices operating on alternative versions of Android, says the June report by the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) investigations unit", the news report, based on CCI's confidential investigation and obtained by Reuters, read.The development comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet America's top businesses in Washington to seek investment. As per initial reports, the CEOs of Qualcomm (Cristiano R. Amon), Adobe (Shantanu Narayen), First Solar (Mark Widmar), General Atomics (Vivek Lall), and Blackstone (Stephen A. Schwarzman), among others, will attend the meeting. Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day visit to the United States. Frequent run-ins between the federal government and tech giants have become a usual affair in India. These altercations are generally over Indian laws or the companies' policies, as of late cautioning other investors to think before investing in the country.
https://sputniknews.com/20210713/google-chief-sundar-pichai-admits-free-internet-is-under-attack-amid-row-over-indias-it-rules-1083372871.html
https://sputniknews.com/20190918/ahead-of-modi-trump-meeting-44-us-congressmen-call-for-lifting-trade-sanctions-against-india-1076832943.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/11/1082657874_186:0:2354:1626_1920x0_80_0_0_2003b7e0afaf3190e7be4fdc30797d67.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
narendra modi, world, united states, google, google, google, narendra modi, india
As Modi Meets US Firms, Google Moves Court Against India's Competition Watchdog Over 'Leaked' Report
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Earlier this year, US firms Twitter, Amazon, Facebook, and Facebook-owned WhatsApp got into loggerheads with New Delhi over data privacy laws and regulations. Amazon and WhatsApp have long been fighting court cases in the country over rules and regulations.
Technology giant Google has taken India's anti-trust body, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), to the Delhi High Court over a confidential report leak on Thursday. The tech giant, in a statement, said it aims to prevent any further unlawful disclosures of confidential findings by the investigative arm of the CCI.
"Google has not yet had the opportunity to review the Director General's findings, much less submit its defence of any allegations", the statement read.
On 20 September, Reuters reported
that the CCI, in its two-year-long probe, found that Google had abused its power in the country to hurt competitors.
"Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O)
Google reduced the ability and incentive of device manufacturers to develop and sell devices operating on alternative versions of Android, says the June report by the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) investigations unit", the news report, based on CCI's confidential investigation and obtained by Reuters, read.
The development comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet America's top businesses in Washington to seek investment.
As per initial reports, the CEOs of Qualcomm (Cristiano R. Amon), Adobe (Shantanu Narayen), First Solar (Mark Widmar), General Atomics (Vivek Lall), and Blackstone (Stephen A. Schwarzman), among others, will attend the meeting. Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day visit to the United States.
18 September 2019, 21:02 GMT
Frequent run-ins between the federal government and tech giants have become a usual affair in India. These altercations are generally over Indian laws or the companies' policies, as of late cautioning other investors to think before investing in the country.