All Crew Members From Crashed Russian An-26 Plane Perished, Remains Found

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A search and rescue group has found the remains of the crew of a Russian An-26 aircraft where it crash in the Khabarovsk Region, all of them perished, a spokesman for the emergency services told Sputnik on 23 September.
The plane with six people on board disappeared from radars on 22 September. The wreckage was later found near a ski resort in the Khabarovsk Region.
"At 10:55 a.m. Moscow time [7:55 a.m. GMT], the first search group left the An-26 crash site. All of the crew members died, remains were found", the spokesman said.
An emergency services official earlier told Sputnik that bad weather was behind the An-26 disappearing from radar screens.