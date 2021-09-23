Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210923/algeria-closes-airspace-to-all-planes-from-morocco-over-provocations-1089323517.html
Algeria Closes Airspace to All Planes From Morocco Over 'Provocations'
Algeria Closes Airspace to All Planes From Morocco Over 'Provocations'
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Algeria's authorities have decided to close the country's airspace to all Moroccan civilian and military aircraft roughly a month after...
The decision was made during a meeting of the national security council on Wednesday. The agenda included relations with Morocco.In late August, Algiers announced it was severing diplomatic ties with Morocco due to its neighbour's "hostile actions". Rabat responded by slamming the move as "unjustified and regrettable".The two North African nations have long been at odds over control of Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony that was transferred to the control of Morocco and Mauritania in 1973. Three years later, the Polisario Front, of which Algeria is considered to be the main supporter, established the partially-recognised Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) on a very small part of the disputed territory. Morocco, which controls much of Western Sahara, has been pushing for the region's autonomy, while the United Nations and SADR have been in favour of a referendum on its self-determination.
Algeria Closes Airspace to All Planes From Morocco Over 'Provocations'

06:33 GMT 23.09.2021 (Updated: 07:05 GMT 23.09.2021)
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Algeria's authorities have decided to close the country's airspace to all Moroccan civilian and military aircraft roughly a month after severing diplomatic ties as tensions between the nations continue to grow, the presidential office announced.
The decision was made during a meeting of the national security council on Wednesday. The agenda included relations with Morocco.

"In light of ongoing provocations and aggressive actions by Morocco, Algeria has decided to immediately close the airspace to all Moroccan aircraft — civil and military — as well as those registered in Morocco", the office said in a statement.

In late August, Algiers announced it was severing diplomatic ties with Morocco due to its neighbour's "hostile actions". Rabat responded by slamming the move as "unjustified and regrettable".
The two North African nations have long been at odds over control of Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony that was transferred to the control of Morocco and Mauritania in 1973. Three years later, the Polisario Front, of which Algeria is considered to be the main supporter, established the partially-recognised Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) on a very small part of the disputed territory.
Morocco, which controls much of Western Sahara, has been pushing for the region's autonomy, while the United Nations and SADR have been in favour of a referendum on its self-determination.
