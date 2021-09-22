Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
AUKUS
On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
https://sputniknews.com/20210922/white-house-biden-hopeful-call-with-macron-step-to-return-us-french-relations-to-normal-1089313649.html
White House: Biden Hopeful Call With Macron Step to Return US-French Relations to Normal
White House: Biden Hopeful Call With Macron Step to Return US-French Relations to Normal
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden hopes that a call with the French President Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day will return the bilateral... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-22T18:33+0000
2021-09-22T18:37+0000
aukus
france
joe biden
emmanuel macron
us
call
aukus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0c/1083135440_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8884d219a8c44d262097891a333ee967.jpg
“The President [Biden] is hopeful this [call] is a step in returning to normal and a long important abiding relationship that the United States has with France,” Psaki said at a press briefing. “The President reaffirmed the strategic importance of French and European engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, as something that we look forward to continuing to work with them on.”This comes after last week's diplomatic row between the two countries caused by the announcement of a new strategic partnership pact between the US, the UK and Australia, called AUKUS, and Canberra's unilateral withdrawal from a $66-billion deal with Paris on the supply of French conventional submarines. Instead, Australia has opted for building its own subs using US and UK nuclear technology.
france
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0c/1083135440_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a09b694d75c5f48892426ddf6c7784fc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, joe biden, emmanuel macron, us, call, aukus

White House: Biden Hopeful Call With Macron Step to Return US-French Relations to Normal

18:33 GMT 22.09.2021 (Updated: 18:37 GMT 22.09.2021)
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden hopes that a call with the French President Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day will return the bilateral relations between the two countries to normal following the announcement of the US-Australia deal last week, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.
“The President [Biden] is hopeful this [call] is a step in returning to normal and a long important abiding relationship that the United States has with France,” Psaki said at a press briefing. “The President reaffirmed the strategic importance of French and European engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, as something that we look forward to continuing to work with them on.”
This comes after last week's diplomatic row between the two countries caused by the announcement of a new strategic partnership pact between the US, the UK and Australia, called AUKUS, and Canberra's unilateral withdrawal from a $66-billion deal with Paris on the supply of French conventional submarines. Instead, Australia has opted for building its own subs using US and UK nuclear technology.
031001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:53 GMTLeaks Reveal UK Equalities Minister Dismissed Colonialism, Mocked Trans People
19:17 GMT'Mars' Fate Was Decided From Beginning': Study Reveals What Likely Happened to Red Planet’ Water
19:11 GMTNo Political Dialogue in NATO, France's Defence Minister Says Amid Submarine Contract Snub
19:08 GMTBarcelona Boss Ronald Koeman Storms Out of Presser Without Taking Questions
19:05 GMTER Doc Accuses Gov’t of ‘Shoving’ Vax Side Effects ‘Under the Matt’ in Vid Leaked to Project Veritas
18:46 GMTEuropean Commission Yet Undecided on AUKUS Deal Response
18:35 GMTFellow ‘Van Life’ Camper Helps Authorities Locate Gabby Petito’s Body
18:33 GMTWhite House: Biden Hopeful Call With Macron Step to Return US-French Relations to Normal
18:25 GMTFive Held in India’s Karnataka for Asking Dalit Family to Pay Fine After Entering Temple
18:14 GMTFormer Treasury Secretaries Urge That US Debt Limit be Raised 'Without Delay'
18:07 GMTNo Genies in Sight: 'Well of Hell' Sinkhole of Yemen Explored by Cavers
17:42 GMTSaudi King Tells UN General Assembly Yemen's Houthis Reject Peaceful Solution to Conflict
17:35 GMTMessi Was 'Tyrant' to Barcelona Teammates in Training, Claims Manager Ronald Koeman
17:27 GMTInt'l Support Group for Lebanon Urges Government to Take Active Measures to Ease Crisis
17:07 GMTIndia: Anti-Terrorist Squad Arrests Islamic Cleric Over Religious Conversion Charge
17:01 GMT'Would Fire it Onto Ceiling': Prince Philip's Mustard Jokes Landed Him in Trouble With Queen
16:59 GMTREC Group Support for Kamaz Export Projects to Exceed 20 Billion Rubles
16:53 GMTThe Cypriot Caveat: Why Erdogan Shouldn't Call Russia Out on Crimea?
16:43 GMTPoland's PGNiG Says Received Right to Take Part in Certification of Nord Stream 2 Operator
16:39 GMTSotheby’s Puts Frida Kahlo’s Rare 1940 Self-Portrait Up for Auction