White House: Biden Hopeful Call With Macron Step to Return US-French Relations to Normal

“The President [Biden] is hopeful this [call] is a step in returning to normal and a long important abiding relationship that the United States has with France,” Psaki said at a press briefing. “The President reaffirmed the strategic importance of French and European engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, as something that we look forward to continuing to work with them on.”This comes after last week's diplomatic row between the two countries caused by the announcement of a new strategic partnership pact between the US, the UK and Australia, called AUKUS, and Canberra's unilateral withdrawal from a $66-billion deal with Paris on the supply of French conventional submarines. Instead, Australia has opted for building its own subs using US and UK nuclear technology.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden hopes that a call with the French President Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day will return the bilateral relations between the two countries to normal following the announcement of the US-Australia deal last week, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.
