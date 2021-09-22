https://sputniknews.com/20210922/were-done-with-fear-florida-appoints-joseph-ladapo-as-states-new-surgeon-general-1089316777.html

‘We’re Done With Fear’: Florida Appoints Joseph Ladapo as State’s New Surgeon General

‘We’re Done With Fear’: Florida Appoints Joseph Ladapo as State’s New Surgeon General

Dr. Ladapo emphasized during a Tuesday news conference that Florida will be completely “done with fear” stemming from the pandemic. The physician has advocated... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-22T21:35+0000

2021-09-22T21:35+0000

2021-09-22T21:34+0000

florida

ron desantis

covid-19

delta variant of covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089316929_84:0:2792:1523_1920x0_80_0_0_ac4b04d4e3037846b48095f09250183a.png

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Dr. Joseph Ladapo - a UCLA medical professor who opposed COVID-19 lockdown policies and mask mandates - to become the state’s new surgeon general and secretary of the Florida Department of Health.According to UCLA Health, Ladapo's "primary research interests include assessing the cost-effectiveness of diagnostic technologies and reducing the population burden of cardiovascular disease."“Dr. Ladapo will bring great leadership to the Department of Health. I would also like to thank both Dr. Scott Rivkees and Dr. Shamarial Roberson for their hard work on behalf of all Floridians.”Like DeSantis, Ladapo opposes evidence-based mask mandates, vaccine mandates, and lockdowns, as well as advocating for the controversial idea of achieving herd immunity.Lapado said after being announced as the new surgeon general, that vaccines aren’t the only way to combat COVID-19 and getting one is a personal choice."The state should be promoting good health, and vaccination isn't the only path to that," Ladapo said. "It's been treated almost like a religion, and that's just senseless. There are lots of good pathways to health, and vaccination isn’t the only one."In addition to vaccines, people should be encouraged to lose weight, exercise more and eat healthier, Ladapo added.Ladapo, who is known for publishing controversial articles about “covid mania,” spoke out against lockdown, arguing that “those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal.”“After lockdowns, overall mortality increased. Lockdowns are bad. Lots of reasons why they’re bad, that’s just one really good one,” he underscored.DeSantis took the opportunity to stress how important telling the truth is. “I think that’s what Dr. Ladapo understands. … You’ve got to tell people the truth, and you’ve got to let them make decisions,” the governor said.Florida recently became the fourth state to surpass 50,000 novel coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the state’s latest weekly pandemic data report. Health officials reported Thursday that the fierce surge in COVID-19 cases was fueled by the new Delta variant.

Ivor Hardon Great! Let's see the hammer of rationality smash the remaining fear dominoes still standing. 0

Francesco Slossel Finché c'è posto in ospedale... 0

2

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Adriana Montes https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

Adriana Montes https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Adriana Montes https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

florida, ron desantis, covid-19, delta variant of covid-19