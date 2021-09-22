Volcano Continues to Erupt on La Palma in Canary Islands

Live from La Palma in the Canary Islands as a volcano in the La Cumbre Vieja area continues to erupt.On Sunday, the Volcanology Institute of the Canaries (INVOLCAN) confirmed that a volcano had started erupting on the Spanish island of La Palma. The Spanish National Geographic Institute had registered seismological activity in the area for about a week before the eruption, so the authorities were able to start evacuating people with limited mobility early.The last time that the island of La Palma saw a volcanic eruption was in 1971, when one man reportedly died.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
On Sunday, a volcano began erupting on La Palma, one of the Canary Islands; prior to this, an amber warning for the areas around the dormant volcano had been issued.
Live from La Palma in the Canary Islands as a volcano in the La Cumbre Vieja area continues to erupt.
On Sunday, the Volcanology Institute of the Canaries (INVOLCAN) confirmed that a volcano had started erupting on the Spanish island of La Palma. The Spanish National Geographic Institute had registered seismological activity in the area for about a week before the eruption, so the authorities were able to start evacuating people with limited mobility early.
The last time that the island of La Palma saw a volcanic eruption was in 1971, when one man reportedly died.