Video: Military Jet Intercepts Small Aircraft Over NYC in the Middle of UN General Assembly

A jet fighter encountered a small single-engine aircraft in the skies over New York City on Tuesday, causing a stir by making a very loud noise that triggered car alarms throughout the area.A Cessna 182 aircraft entered restricted airspace at 2 pm local time, prompting one of the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s (NORAD) F-16 fighter jets to take off and escort the plane-perpetrator out of the area “without incident.”Residents of New York City captured the loud flight as it happened, sharing videos on Twitter.The Cessna 182 successfully landed half an hour later, according to a NORAD spokesperson, as cited by PIX11.
The airspace of the Big Apple has been restricted for the duration of the UN General Assembly session that kicked off on Tuesday with a high-level week that will last until 27 September. Approximately 100 world leaders are expected to take the floor in the event, which is being held in a hybrid format due to the pandemic.
