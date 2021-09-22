https://sputniknews.com/20210922/us-to-lift-travel-ban-un-general-assembly-begins-1089275547.html

US to Lift Travel Ban, UN General Assembly Begins

US to Lift Travel Ban, UN General Assembly Begins

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the results of the Duma election in Russia, the FDA committee not...

US To Lift Travel Ban, UN General Assembly Begins On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the results of the Duma election in Russia, the FDA committee not recommending boosters for the mass public, the growing migrant issue on America’s southern border, how this issue started back in Haiti, and the Biden’s goals with the United Nations General Assembly.

Guests:Bryan MacDonald - Head of the Russia Desk at RT Online | Result of the Russia ElectionDr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center | FDA Committee Deem Booster Not Needed in Most CasesSusan Pai - Worked at the internationally recognized UCLA Brain Mapping Lab | Haitian Migrants On Texas BorderDanny Shaw - International affairs analyst and professor | Long Standing Causes of the Haitian MigrationMichelle Witte - Sputnik News analyst and host of Political Misfits | United Nations General AssemblyIn the first hour Bryan MacDonald joined the show to talk about how Russia has evolved politically as showcased in this election, but also the security Putin has in his position of power. We were also joined by Dr. Mikhail Kogan to talk about the results of the FDA committee finding the Pfizer Booster not necessary for most people.In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Susan Pai for a discussion on the massive migrant issue on the Texas border and the failings of the current administration on this. Many migrants do not have an asylum case due to their attempted settling in Central and South America. We were also joined by Danny Shaw to talk about the problems in Haiti causing these mass migrations, as well as an update on the assassination of president Jovenel Moïse.In the third hour Michelle Witte joined the conversation to talk about the general assembly by the United Nations. Can Biden repair the relationships with foreign powers he has tattered so far in his presidency?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

