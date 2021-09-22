Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210922/us-to-lift-travel-ban-un-general-assembly-begins-1089275547.html
US to Lift Travel Ban, UN General Assembly Begins
US to Lift Travel Ban, UN General Assembly Begins
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the results of the Duma election in Russia, the FDA committee not... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-22T09:26+0000
2021-09-22T09:26+0000
france
haiti
deportation
radio
russia
us
texas
nuclear
immigration
refugees
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089275521_0:0:640:360_1920x0_80_0_0_cab4026d737578712358fc3c90d3b326.jpg
US To Lift Travel Ban, UN General Assembly Begins
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the results of the Duma election in Russia, the FDA committee not recommending boosters for the mass public, the growing migrant issue on America’s southern border, how this issue started back in Haiti, and the Biden’s goals with the United Nations General Assembly.
Guests:Bryan MacDonald - Head of the Russia Desk at RT Online | Result of the Russia ElectionDr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center | FDA Committee Deem Booster Not Needed in Most CasesSusan Pai - Worked at the internationally recognized UCLA Brain Mapping Lab | Haitian Migrants On Texas BorderDanny Shaw - International affairs analyst and professor | Long Standing Causes of the Haitian MigrationMichelle Witte - Sputnik News analyst and host of Political Misfits | United Nations General AssemblyIn the first hour Bryan MacDonald joined the show to talk about how Russia has evolved politically as showcased in this election, but also the security Putin has in his position of power. We were also joined by Dr. Mikhail Kogan to talk about the results of the FDA committee finding the Pfizer Booster not necessary for most people.In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Susan Pai for a discussion on the massive migrant issue on the Texas border and the failings of the current administration on this. Many migrants do not have an asylum case due to their attempted settling in Central and South America. We were also joined by Danny Shaw to talk about the problems in Haiti causing these mass migrations, as well as an update on the assassination of president Jovenel Moïse.In the third hour Michelle Witte joined the conversation to talk about the general assembly by the United Nations. Can Biden repair the relationships with foreign powers he has tattered so far in his presidency?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
france
haiti
russia
us
texas
duma
kremlin
united nations
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Shane Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
Shane Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089275521_160:0:640:360_1920x0_80_0_0_eff2d9006738846a7f6805a7d191cdc9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, haiti, deportation, radio, russia, us, texas, nuclear, immigration, refugees, migrants, putin, submarine, us border patrol, communism, election, ice, vaccine, duma, kremlin, fault lines, united nations, united nations general assembly (unga), booster, covid-19, jovenel moise , аудио

US to Lift Travel Ban, UN General Assembly Begins

09:26 GMT 22.09.2021
US To Lift Travel Ban, UN General Assembly Begins
Subscribe
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
All materials
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the results of the Duma election in Russia, the FDA committee not recommending boosters for the mass public, the growing migrant issue on America’s southern border, how this issue started back in Haiti, and the Biden’s goals with the United Nations General Assembly.
Guests:
Bryan MacDonald - Head of the Russia Desk at RT Online | Result of the Russia Election
Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center | FDA Committee Deem Booster Not Needed in Most Cases
Susan Pai - Worked at the internationally recognized UCLA Brain Mapping Lab | Haitian Migrants On Texas Border
Danny Shaw - International affairs analyst and professor | Long Standing Causes of the Haitian Migration
Michelle Witte - Sputnik News analyst and host of Political Misfits | United Nations General Assembly
In the first hour Bryan MacDonald joined the show to talk about how Russia has evolved politically as showcased in this election, but also the security Putin has in his position of power. We were also joined by Dr. Mikhail Kogan to talk about the results of the FDA committee finding the Pfizer Booster not necessary for most people.
In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Susan Pai for a discussion on the massive migrant issue on the Texas border and the failings of the current administration on this. Many migrants do not have an asylum case due to their attempted settling in Central and South America. We were also joined by Danny Shaw to talk about the problems in Haiti causing these mass migrations, as well as an update on the assassination of president Jovenel Moïse.
In the third hour Michelle Witte joined the conversation to talk about the general assembly by the United Nations. Can Biden repair the relationships with foreign powers he has tattered so far in his presidency?
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:48 GMTDriver of Zelensky's Aide Shefir Undergoing Leg Surgery, Report Says
10:34 GMTKremlin Regrets Erdogan's Claims About Crimea's 'Annexation' on Eve of Sochi Summit
10:18 GMTThe Truckers' Friend: UK Transport Secretary Takes Action to Protect M25 Motorway From Demonstrators
10:15 GMTStrong 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Coast of Nicaragua
10:14 GMTHollywood Bids Farewell to Sex and the City Star, Dead at Age 57
09:58 GMTRussian An-26 Plane With 6 People Onboard Disappears From Radar in Khabarovsk Region
09:49 GMT'Hardest Decision of My Life': Uma Thurman Opens Up About Her 'Darkest Secret'
09:18 GMTZuckerberg Reportedly Approved Using News Feed to Push Pro-Facebook Coverage in Image-Reshaping Bid
08:59 GMTPakistan Wants to Help Train Afghan Security Forces, Ambassador Says
08:52 GMTMadhya Pradesh Couple, Young Girl Forced to Dance With Bike Tyres Around Their Necks For Elopement
08:52 GMT2,500 Rhino Horns Torched in Indian State of Assam to Convey Anti-Poaching Message
08:23 GMTNo More Coal-Fired Plants Built by China Abroad, Xi Jinping Announces
08:22 GMTUkraine's Internal Affairs Ministry Says Shots Fired at Car of Zelenskyy's Aide Shefir
08:07 GMTRivers of Molten Lava Flow Towards Ocean as La Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt
08:03 GMTIran Offers India Joint Commission on Afghanistan, Wants 'Preferential' Trade Pact to Be Finalised
08:00 GMTSenior US Army Official Says Russia ‘Primary Military Threat to Homeland’
07:59 GMTIndia's Modi Calls His Visit to US Opportunity to Strengthen Ties Between Countries
07:47 GMTMoscow Refutes Polish Claims About Nord Stream 2 Impact on Gas Price Spike, Source Says
07:40 GMT'Thousands' of Haitian Migrants Reportedly Released in US, Undercutting Biden Admin's Expulsion Vows
07:35 GMTIndia: Traders in BJP Stronghold Go on Strike as Big Retailers Enter Jammu and Kashmir