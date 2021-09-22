Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210922/us-house-passes-bill-compensating-victims-of-enigmatic-havana-syndrome-1089300529.html
US House Passes Bill Compensating 'Victims' of Enigmatic 'Havana Syndrome'
US House Passes Bill Compensating 'Victims' of Enigmatic 'Havana Syndrome'
According to a report commissioned by the State Department and released in December 2020, a National Academy of Sciences committee found that “directed”... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-22T12:11+0000
2021-09-22T12:11+0000
cuba
news
world
us
us state department
cia
havana syndrome
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105781/76/1057817625_0:254:4873:2995_1920x0_80_0_0_899b580757577cadcefe0a655aace372.jpg
The US House of Representatives has passed a bill to provide payments to US government personnel believed to be suffering from mysterious health problems that have since been dubbed Havana Syndrome, the US media reports. The Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks Act, or Havana Act, which passed by a 427-0 vote, now heads to President Joe Biden for signing, after the Senate unanimously passed it in June. Cases of the enigmatic “disease” have been reported among US officials and intelligence officers since 2016 in Cuba and were subsequently reported in China, Germany, Australia, Taiwan and Washington. The legislation authorises the CIA and State Department to provide financial support to employees who claim to have sustained brain injuries inflicted by the syndrome, the causes of which are yet to be officially determined by the intelligence community. The alleged symptoms, which some have ascribed to directed energy attacks range from hearing high-pitched or sharp sounds that left supposed victims nauseated, to headaches, memory loss, brain fog, dizziness and bloody noses. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said: "We will continue to prioritise this issue and put our people first."Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, one of those behind the bipartisan bill alongside Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Democrat Mark Warner of Virginia and Republican Marco Rubio of Florida, lamented the “heinous attacks”. Mysterious Illness Some 200 Americans were said to have complained of possible cases of Havana Syndrome, reported NBC News earlier, with nearly half involving CIA officers or their relatives. Other supposed victims involve military employees or relatives and about US State Department staff. Recently, at least one diplomat in Vietnam joined the list, ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the country. Similar neurological symptoms purportedly affected a CIA official who was traveling in India this month with CIA Director William Burns.The incidents of the enigmatic illness first made headlines in 2017, with reports claiming that in late 2016 US diplomats and other staff stationed in Havana began hearing odd sounds and experiencing puzzling physical sensations that supposedly impacted their hearing, balance and cognitive abilities. Dubbed "Havana syndrome”, reports of the disease surfaced later in China in 2018. Amid speculation that staff had been targeted by an "acoustic weapon", scientists had at one point suggested the source of the piercing din was the song of the Indies short-tailed cricket, known formally as Anurogryllus celerinictus.Despite total lack of evidence, the US intelligence community has long viewed Russia as a likely culprit. Late in July, CIA Director William Burns suggested that Moscow may be responsible for the mysterious incidents, but cited insufficient proof to make final conclusions. Russia’s government has steadfastly denied involvement, rejecting the unfounded allegations as "totally absurd". Earlier, a report released in December by a US National Academy of Sciences committee found that “directed, pulsed radio frequency energy appears to be the most plausible” explanation for the purported illnesses among American government staff. Neither the source for the energy was indicated, nor was an attack suggested as the cause.
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105781/76/1057817625_270:0:4601:3248_1920x0_80_0_0_921387d28128e33e3be1e29f13f4639a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cuba, news, world, us, us state department, cia, havana syndrome

US House Passes Bill Compensating 'Victims' of Enigmatic 'Havana Syndrome'

12:11 GMT 22.09.2021
CC0 / U.S. Department of State / U.S. Embassy in HavanaThe U.S. flag flaps in the stiff breeze off the Florida Straits at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba. (File)
The U.S. flag flaps in the stiff breeze off the Florida Straits at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
CC0 / U.S. Department of State / U.S. Embassy in Havana
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
According to a report commissioned by the State Department and released in December 2020, a National Academy of Sciences committee found that “directed” microwave radiation was most likely the cause of mysterious symptoms allegedly suffered by American diplomats in Cuba and China dating back to late 2016.
The US House of Representatives has passed a bill to provide payments to US government personnel believed to be suffering from mysterious health problems that have since been dubbed Havana Syndrome, the US media reports.
The Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks Act, or Havana Act, which passed by a 427-0 vote, now heads to President Joe Biden for signing, after the Senate unanimously passed it in June.
Cases of the enigmatic “disease” have been reported among US officials and intelligence officers since 2016 in Cuba and were subsequently reported in China, Germany, Australia, Taiwan and Washington.
“Simply put, this is kinda scary stuff. The people who serve our nation overseas are generally worried for themselves and their families. And they need to know that we have their backs," said Rep. Michael McCaul (Texas), during House floor debate.
The legislation authorises the CIA and State Department to provide financial support to employees who claim to have sustained brain injuries inflicted by the syndrome, the causes of which are yet to be officially determined by the intelligence community.
The alleged symptoms, which some have ascribed to directed energy attacks range from hearing high-pitched or sharp sounds that left supposed victims nauseated, to headaches, memory loss, brain fog, dizziness and bloody noses.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said: "We will continue to prioritise this issue and put our people first."
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, one of those behind the bipartisan bill alongside Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Democrat Mark Warner of Virginia and Republican Marco Rubio of Florida, lamented the “heinous attacks”.
“Far too many Havana Syndrome victims have had to battle the bureaucracy to receive care for their debilitating injuries,” said Collins.

Mysterious Illness

Some 200 Americans were said to have complained of possible cases of Havana Syndrome, reported NBC News earlier, with nearly half involving CIA officers or their relatives. Other supposed victims involve military employees or relatives and about US State Department staff. Recently, at least one diplomat in Vietnam joined the list, ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the country. Similar neurological symptoms purportedly affected a CIA official who was traveling in India this month with CIA Director William Burns.
© AFP 2021 / ADALBERTO ROQUEPicture of the US embassy in Havana
Picture of the US embassy in Havana - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
Picture of the US embassy in Havana
© AFP 2021 / ADALBERTO ROQUE
The incidents of the enigmatic illness first made headlines in 2017, with reports claiming that in late 2016 US diplomats and other staff stationed in Havana began hearing odd sounds and experiencing puzzling physical sensations that supposedly impacted their hearing, balance and cognitive abilities.
Dubbed "Havana syndrome”, reports of the disease surfaced later in China in 2018. Amid speculation that staff had been targeted by an "acoustic weapon", scientists had at one point suggested the source of the piercing din was the song of the Indies short-tailed cricket, known formally as Anurogryllus celerinictus.
Despite total lack of evidence, the US intelligence community has long viewed Russia as a likely culprit. Late in July, CIA Director William Burns suggested that Moscow may be responsible for the mysterious incidents, but cited insufficient proof to make final conclusions. Russia’s government has steadfastly denied involvement, rejecting the unfounded allegations as "totally absurd".
Earlier, a report released in December by a US National Academy of Sciences committee found that “directed, pulsed radio frequency energy appears to be the most plausible” explanation for the purported illnesses among American government staff. Neither the source for the energy was indicated, nor was an attack suggested as the cause.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:19 GMTEcoHealth Alliance, DARPA Toyed With Infecting Wild Chinese Bats With Covid, Leaked Docs Allege
12:17 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Return to Manchester United Makes Him World's Highest-Paid Footballer
12:11 GMTUS House Passes Bill Compensating 'Victims' of Enigmatic 'Havana Syndrome'
12:07 GMTMacron, Biden to Hold Talks on Wednesday to Clarify Details of Australia's Decision on Submarines
11:57 GMTSudanese Authorities Lack Mandate to Sign Naval Base Agreement With Russia, Minister Says
11:44 GMTCanada Unlikely to See Another Snap Vote After Trudeau's Failed Bid to Win Majority
11:26 GMTBiblical Story of Sodom Likely Inspired by 'Cosmic Airburst' Bigger Than Tunguska Blast, Study Says
11:10 GMTUS 'Era of War Over'?
11:07 GMTPandemic Times: India's Healthcare Adopts Cloud Computing, 12 Mln Consultations Clocked
10:55 GMTAll Participants of Sudan Coup Detained, Will Stand Trial, Deputy Foreign Minister Says
10:51 GMTDonald Trump Sues NYT, Niece Mary Over ‘Insidious Plot’ Behind 2018 ‘Dubious Tax Schemes’ Story
10:48 GMTDriver of Zelensky's Aide Shefir Undergoing Leg Surgery, Report Says
10:34 GMTKremlin Regrets Erdogan's Claims About Crimea's 'Annexation' on Eve of Sochi Summit
10:18 GMTThe Truckers' Friend: UK Transport Secretary Takes Action to Protect M25 Motorway From Demonstrators
10:15 GMTStrong 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Coast of Nicaragua
10:14 GMTHollywood Bids Farewell to Sex and the City Star, Dead at Age 57
09:58 GMTRussian An-26 Plane With 6 People Onboard Disappears From Radar in Khabarovsk Region
09:49 GMT'Hardest Decision of My Life': Uma Thurman Opens Up About Her 'Darkest Secret'
09:18 GMTZuckerberg Reportedly Approved Using News Feed to Push Pro-Facebook Coverage in Image-Reshaping Bid
08:59 GMTPakistan Wants to Help Train Afghan Security Forces, Ambassador Says