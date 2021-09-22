Registration was successful!
International
Biden Says US Launching Vaccine Partnership With EU to Expand Global Vaccination

United Nations General Assembly 76th Session: Day Two
Sputnik goes live from the second day of the UN General Assembly's 76th session in New York City on Wednesday, 22 September. The speakers scheduled to address the UNGA on day two include Željko Komšić, Chairman of the Presidency, Bosnia and Herzegovina; King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (pre-recorded); Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President, Head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister for Defence, Minister for Technology, Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka; King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, King of Saudi Arabia and President of the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nicolás Maduro Moros, President, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (pre-recorded), Volodymyr Zelensky, President, Ukraine, and others. Every year, the UNGA delegates gather to discuss the most pressing international issues. This time, the event is being held in a hybrid format, when some heads of state attend in person while others address the session via videolink. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
United Nations General Assembly 76th Session: Day Two

15:02 GMT 22.09.2021

15:02 GMT 22.09.2021
Sputnik goes live from the second day of the UN General Assembly's 76th session in New York City on Wednesday, 22 September.
The speakers scheduled to address the UNGA on day two include Željko Komšić, Chairman of the Presidency, Bosnia and Herzegovina; King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (pre-recorded); Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President, Head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister for Defence, Minister for Technology, Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka; King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, King of Saudi Arabia and President of the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nicolás Maduro Moros, President, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (pre-recorded), Volodymyr Zelensky, President, Ukraine, and others.
Every year, the UNGA delegates gather to discuss the most pressing international issues. This time, the event is being held in a hybrid format, when some heads of state attend in person while others address the session via videolink.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
