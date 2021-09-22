https://sputniknews.com/20210922/united-nations-general-assembly-76th-session-day-two-1089301053.html
United Nations General Assembly 76th Session: Day Two
United Nations General Assembly 76th Session: Day Two
Due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the event is being held in a hybrid format, with some leaders attending in person and others addressing the... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-22T15:02+0000
2021-09-22T15:02+0000
2021-09-22T15:02+0000
news
world
united nations general assembly (unga)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089307633_0:0:640:360_1920x0_80_0_0_80fb5800cddb132ae08f7a1dd0e3992b.jpg
Sputnik goes live from the second day of the UN General Assembly's 76th session in New York City on Wednesday, 22 September. The speakers scheduled to address the UNGA on day two include Željko Komšić, Chairman of the Presidency, Bosnia and Herzegovina; King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (pre-recorded); Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President, Head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister for Defence, Minister for Technology, Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka; King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, King of Saudi Arabia and President of the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nicolás Maduro Moros, President, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (pre-recorded), Volodymyr Zelensky, President, Ukraine, and others. Every year, the UNGA delegates gather to discuss the most pressing international issues. This time, the event is being held in a hybrid format, when some heads of state attend in person while others address the session via videolink. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089307633_80:0:560:360_1920x0_80_0_0_69a498c17ae671e4aa59d504c40278bc.jpg
United Nations General Assembly 76th Session: Day Two
United Nations General Assembly 76th Session: Day Two
2021-09-22T15:02+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
news, world, united nations general assembly (unga), видео
United Nations General Assembly 76th Session: Day Two
Due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the event is being held in a hybrid format, with some leaders attending in person and others addressing the audience via videolink.
Sputnik goes live from the second day of the UN General Assembly's 76th session in New York City on Wednesday, 22 September.
The speakers scheduled to address the UNGA on day two include Željko Komšić, Chairman of the Presidency, Bosnia and Herzegovina; King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (pre-recorded); Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President, Head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister for Defence, Minister for Technology, Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka; King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, King of Saudi Arabia and President of the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nicolás Maduro Moros, President, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (pre-recorded), Volodymyr Zelensky, President, Ukraine, and others.
Every year, the UNGA delegates gather to discuss the most pressing international issues. This time, the event is being held in a hybrid format, when some heads of state attend in person while others address the session via videolink.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.