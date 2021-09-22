Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Volcano Continues to Erupt on La Palma in Canary Islands

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry Says Shots Fired at Car of Zelenskyy's Aide Shefir
Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry Says Shots Fired at Car of Zelenskyy's Aide Shefir
More than 10 bullets hit the car of the advisor to the President of Ukraine, Sergey Shefir, during an assassination attempt. 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-22T08:22+0000
2021-09-22T09:08+0000
ukraine
assassination attempt
The Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed on Wednesday an assassination attempt on First Presidential Assistant Sergey Shefir, noting that shots were fired at his car near Kiev, leaving his driver wounded.Ukrainian presidential advisor Sergey Shefir, whose car was fired upon, is alive and well, but it is not known whether there were threats against him, according to the head of the faction of the Servant of the People party in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia.According to him, Shefir is in a state of shock in the wake of the attack, in which he believes he was the target, and is now in a safe place.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was notified about the assassination attempt on his assistant, SergeyShefir, the head of the parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People political party said.Investigative and operational police teams are working on the spot; a special police operation is being carried out to search for the attackers.
It is an inside job they hope to pin on Russia.
Wrong one.
ukraine
2021
News
en_EN
ukraine, assassination attempt

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry Says Shots Fired at Car of Zelenskyy's Aide Shefir

08:22 GMT 22.09.2021 (Updated: 09:08 GMT 22.09.2021)
CC BY 4.0 / Mykola Lazarenko / The Presidential Administration of Ukraine / Volodymyr Zelensky presidential inauguration‎, 20th May 2019Sergiy Shefir and Volodymyr Zelensky
Sergiy Shefir and Volodymyr Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
CC BY 4.0 / Mykola Lazarenko / The Presidential Administration of Ukraine / Volodymyr Zelensky presidential inauguration‎, 20th May 2019
Subscribe
Being updated
More than 10 bullets hit the car of the advisor to the President of Ukraine, Sergey Shefir, during an assassination attempt.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed on Wednesday an assassination attempt on First Presidential Assistant Sergey Shefir, noting that shots were fired at his car near Kiev, leaving his driver wounded.
"Today, at around 10:00 [07:00 GMT], shots were fired at the car of First Presidential Assistant Serhiy Shefir near the village of Lesniki. More than 10 bullets hit the car. The driver was wounded," the ministry said in a statement on Facebook.
Ukrainian presidential advisor Sergey Shefir, whose car was fired upon, is alive and well, but it is not known whether there were threats against him, according to the head of the faction of the Servant of the People party in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia.
"I had a very short conversation with him, everything is fine, he is alive and well, I have no more information. Nothing is known yet," Arahamia told reporters.
According to him, Shefir is in a state of shock in the wake of the attack, in which he believes he was the target, and is now in a safe place.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was notified about the assassination attempt on his assistant, SergeyShefir, the head of the parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People political party said.
Investigative and operational police teams are working on the spot; a special police operation is being carried out to search for the attackers.
Popular comments
It is an inside job they hope to pin on Russia.
Tim6311
22 September, 11:56 GMT1
Wrong one.
Charlie McD
22 September, 12:14 GMT
