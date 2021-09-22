Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry Says Shots Fired at Car of Zelenskyy's Aide Shefir
08:22 GMT 22.09.2021 (Updated: 09:08 GMT 22.09.2021)
CC BY 4.0 / Mykola Lazarenko / The Presidential Administration of Ukraine / Volodymyr Zelensky presidential inauguration, 20th May 2019Sergiy Shefir and Volodymyr Zelensky
More than 10 bullets hit the car of the advisor to the President of Ukraine, Sergey Shefir, during an assassination attempt.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed on Wednesday an assassination attempt on First Presidential Assistant Sergey Shefir, noting that shots were fired at his car near Kiev, leaving his driver wounded.
"Today, at around 10:00 [07:00 GMT], shots were fired at the car of First Presidential Assistant Serhiy Shefir near the village of Lesniki. More than 10 bullets hit the car. The driver was wounded," the ministry said in a statement on Facebook.
Ukrainian presidential advisor Sergey Shefir, whose car was fired upon, is alive and well, but it is not known whether there were threats against him, according to the head of the faction of the Servant of the People party in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia.
"I had a very short conversation with him, everything is fine, he is alive and well, I have no more information. Nothing is known yet," Arahamia told reporters.
According to him, Shefir is in a state of shock in the wake of the attack, in which he believes he was the target, and is now in a safe place.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was notified about the assassination attempt on his assistant, SergeyShefir, the head of the parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People political party said.
Investigative and operational police teams are working on the spot; a special police operation is being carried out to search for the attackers.