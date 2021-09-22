Registration was successful!
UK, US Agree to Keep Approach to Russia, China Based on 'Shared Values', Downing Street Says
UK, US Agree to Keep Approach to Russia, China Based on 'Shared Values', Downing Street Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden have agreed during the meeting in the White House to continue a policy based on... 22.09.2021
"The Prime Minister and President also talked about a number of international issues including China and Russia. They agreed the UK and US would continue to have an approach to these issues driven by our shared values and the Prime Minister looked forward to the President's Summit for Democracy [scheduled for December 9-10] which will help drive international action," the office said in a statement.The leaders discussed the situation in Afghanistan, emphasizing the need to preserve all achievements made in the country and prevent a humanitarian crisis by all the means at the disposal of London and Washington. They agreed that the issue of the recognition of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) regime in Afghanistan must take into account whether the movement maintains respect for human rights, according to the statement.Johnson and Biden touched upon the recently announced trilateral security alliance AUKUS, comprising Australia in addition to the United Kingdom and the United States. They stressed the importance of the platform as a tool to harness "British, American and Australian expertise to solve future challenges" and ensure global stability.The officials also discussed climate change, reiterating their commitments to related international efforts and initiatives, the statement read.
UK, US Agree to Keep Approach to Russia, China Based on 'Shared Values', Downing Street Says

06:26 GMT 22.09.2021 (Updated: 07:17 GMT 22.09.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden have agreed during the meeting in the White House to continue a policy based on "shared values" toward Russia and China, the Downing Street said on Wednesday. The meeting took place on Tuesday.
"The Prime Minister and President also talked about a number of international issues including China and Russia. They agreed the UK and US would continue to have an approach to these issues driven by our shared values and the Prime Minister looked forward to the President's Summit for Democracy [scheduled for December 9-10] which will help drive international action," the office said in a statement.
The leaders discussed the situation in Afghanistan, emphasizing the need to preserve all achievements made in the country and prevent a humanitarian crisis by all the means at the disposal of London and Washington. They agreed that the issue of the recognition of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) regime in Afghanistan must take into account whether the movement maintains respect for human rights, according to the statement.
Johnson and Biden touched upon the recently announced trilateral security alliance AUKUS, comprising Australia in addition to the United Kingdom and the United States. They stressed the importance of the platform as a tool to harness "British, American and Australian expertise to solve future challenges" and ensure global stability.
The officials also discussed climate change, reiterating their commitments to related international efforts and initiatives, the statement read.
