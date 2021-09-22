Registration was successful!
LIVE: United Nations General Assembly 76th Session - Day Two

UK TV, Radio Could Get Into Trouble for Using Terms "Karen", "Snowflake" & "Gammon"
Reactions were abundant on social media, following the news that words such as “snowflake” and “Karen” are now considered offensive by Ofcom. 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
The UK’s communication regulator, Ofcom, has conducted what it calls its"most thorough and detailed report on offensive language" ever. According to the study, politically-charged words like “gammon” could upset listeners.“Gammon” is a term that refers to a right-wing man, who is a supporter of Brexit, while “libtard” is a contemptuous term for a person with left-wing political views.One of the words that made the list was “Karen”, which has been in use to refer to an entitled middle-class, and normally white woman, not only in the UK but also in the US and other nations.The terms like “snowflake”, “remoaner” and “boomer” that are now on Ofcom’s “offensive” list have been widely used on social media. Following the report findings, social media users voiced their reaction online.Ofcom said that the audiences were "felt increasingly worried about discriminatory language, particularly around race."Ofcom disagreed that removing the terms on the offensive list was a form of censorship. Among other offensive words, named by viewers, were "feminazi" (someone who is an outspoken and radical feminist) and "terf" (a 'trans-exclusionary radical feminist' - someone who refuses to accept that trans women are women and oppose trans-rights legislation).
ha ha !! How woke is this country going to get where we’re now regulating on slang terminology ?
ofcom, news, uk

UK TV, Radio Could Get Into Trouble for Using Terms "Karen", "Snowflake" & "Gammon"

15:36 GMT 22.09.2021
Reactions were abundant on social media, following the news that words such as “snowflake” and “Karen” are now considered offensive by Ofcom.
The UK’s communication regulator, Ofcom, has conducted what it calls its"most thorough and detailed report on offensive language" ever. According to the study, politically-charged words like “gammon” could upset listeners.
“Gammon” is a term that refers to a right-wing man, who is a supporter of Brexit, while “libtard” is a contemptuous term for a person with left-wing political views.
One of the words that made the list was “Karen”, which has been in use to refer to an entitled middle-class, and normally white woman, not only in the UK but also in the US and other nations.
The terms like “snowflake”, “remoaner” and “boomer” that are now on Ofcom’s “offensive” list have been widely used on social media. Following the report findings, social media users voiced their reaction online.
Ofcom said that the audiences were "felt increasingly worried about discriminatory language, particularly around race."
"Audiences told us that, although they want broadcasters to give careful consideration to when and how offensive language is used on TV and radio, they stressed the important role it can play in broadcasting. Participants mentioned, for example, offensive language being used for dramatic impact, for humour, to reflect real life or to inform and educate," Ofcom added.
Ofcom disagreed that removing the terms on the offensive list was a form of censorship.
Among other offensive words, named by viewers, were "feminazi" (someone who is an outspoken and radical feminist) and "terf" (a 'trans-exclusionary radical feminist' - someone who refuses to accept that trans women are women and oppose trans-rights legislation).
ha ha !! How woke is this country going to get where we’re now regulating on slang terminology ?
Tom One
22 September, 19:24 GMT
