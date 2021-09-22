Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Biden Says US Launching Vaccine Partnership With EU to Expand Global Vaccination

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210922/uk-recognises-covishield-falls-short-of-validating-indias-vaccine-certificates-1089297909.html
UK Recognises Covishield, Falls Short of Validating India's Vaccine Certificates
UK Recognises Covishield, Falls Short of Validating India's Vaccine Certificates
The UK hasn't validated vaccine certificates generated through India’s CoWin app, which has been widely publicised by the highest levels of the Indian... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-22T14:26+0000
2021-09-22T14:48+0000
united kingdom
subrahmanyam jaishankar
liz truss
astrazeneca
india
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089306413_0:113:1200:788_1920x0_80_0_0_8f227a4c1212c024d6b7fe1743acc2a7.jpg
The UK hasn't validated vaccine certificates generated through India’s CoWin app, which has been widely publicised by the highest levels of the Indian government, including on several occasions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, whose photo one can find on vaccine certificates issued in India.The United Kingdom on Wednesday updated its list of authorised vaccines, whose takers won’t need to undergo mandatory quarantine upon arrival, as it included Covishield in the new set of jabs approved in the nation.Covishield, however, didn't feature in the original list published earlier, creating outrage in the South Asian nation.As part of the UK's rules unveiled on 18 September (set to kick in on 4 October), incoming foreign travellers inoculated with the Oxford/AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria), Pfizer/BioNTech or Janssen vaccines (available later this year) qualified for exemption from mandatory quarantine upon arrival in the country. Both Covishield and Vaxzevria are variants of the vaccine developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.While the updated rules (notified today) mentioned Covishield as being approved in the UK, they didn’t list India among countries whose public health authority could issue a vaccination certificate, implying that Indians inoculated with Covishield will have to undergo a “mandatory” 10-day quarantine and take three COVID tests, before and after entering the country.The absence of Covishield in the 18 September list was discussed during the 21 September meeting between Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and the British foreign secretary on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York.“Now, the basic issue is that here is a vaccine Covishield, which is a licensed product of a UK company manufactured in India, of which we have provided, supplied five million doses to the UK at the request of the government of the UK,” stated Shringla.Later in the day, the British High Commission in India said in a statement that it was working with the Indian authorities to “explore how we could expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India”.In its advisory on 18 September, the UK government also scrapped the “traffic light” system of categorising countries under "amber", "red" and "green" lists, replacing the three of them with an overarching red list. The new travel rules will kick in on 4 October.At present, those entering the country from "amber" nations, which includes India, are required to undergo three COVID tests and a mandatory 10-day quarantine before being permitted to enter.Meanwhile, many Indians have slammed the UK over its stand for not recognising the Indian vaccine certificate.
https://sputniknews.com/20210920/smacks-of-racism-anger-in-india-as-uk-refuses-to-relax-rules-for-those-vaccinated-with-covishield-1089228995.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210701/after-indias-threat-of-mandatory-quarantine-seven-eu-states-include-covishield-in-green-pass-1083281202.html
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089306413_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_aba1c205a8dd921bb3c3ea0d9ebf5c27.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united kingdom, subrahmanyam jaishankar, liz truss, astrazeneca, india, covid-19

UK Recognises Covishield, Falls Short of Validating India's Vaccine Certificates

14:26 GMT 22.09.2021 (Updated: 14:48 GMT 22.09.2021)
© Photo : India Vaccine Certificate/screenshotIndia Vaccine Certificate
India Vaccine Certificate - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
© Photo : India Vaccine Certificate/screenshot
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
The UK hasn't validated vaccine certificates generated through India’s CoWin app, which has been widely publicised by the highest levels of the Indian government, including on several occasions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, whose photo one can find on vaccine certificates issued in India.
The United Kingdom on Wednesday updated its list of authorised vaccines, whose takers won’t need to undergo mandatory quarantine upon arrival, as it included Covishield in the new set of jabs approved in the nation.
“…Formulations of the 4 listed vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda, qualify as approved vaccines,” stated the UK government.
Covishield, however, didn't feature in the original list published earlier, creating outrage in the South Asian nation.
As part of the UK's rules unveiled on 18 September (set to kick in on 4 October), incoming foreign travellers inoculated with the Oxford/AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria), Pfizer/BioNTech or Janssen vaccines (available later this year) qualified for exemption from mandatory quarantine upon arrival in the country.
Both Covishield and Vaxzevria are variants of the vaccine developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.
While the updated rules (notified today) mentioned Covishield as being approved in the UK, they didn’t list India among countries whose public health authority could issue a vaccination certificate, implying that Indians inoculated with Covishield will have to undergo a “mandatory” 10-day quarantine and take three COVID tests, before and after entering the country.
Motiar Rahman, a villager, receives a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
'Smacks of Racism': Anger in India as UK Refuses to Relax Rules for Those Vaccinated With Covishield
20 September, 09:55 GMT
The absence of Covishield in the 18 September list was discussed during the 21 September meeting between Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and the British foreign secretary on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also warned of “reciprocal measures” against the UK if it didn’t recognise Covishield, while addressing a press briefing on Tuesday.

“Now, the basic issue is that here is a vaccine Covishield, which is a licensed product of a UK company manufactured in India, of which we have provided, supplied five million doses to the UK at the request of the government of the UK,” stated Shringla.

“We understand that this has been used in the National Health System and therefore, non-recognition of Covishield is a discriminatory policy and does impact on those of us our citizens travelling to the United Kingdom,” he also added.

Covishield Vaccine - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2021
After India’s Threat of ‘Mandatory Quarantine’ Seven EU States Include Covishield in ‘Green Pass’
1 July, 11:19 GMT
Later in the day, the British High Commission in India said in a statement that it was working with the Indian authorities to “explore how we could expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India”.
In its advisory on 18 September, the UK government also scrapped the “traffic light” system of categorising countries under "amber", "red" and "green" lists, replacing the three of them with an overarching red list. The new travel rules will kick in on 4 October.
At present, those entering the country from "amber" nations, which includes India, are required to undergo three COVID tests and a mandatory 10-day quarantine before being permitted to enter.
Meanwhile, many Indians have slammed the UK over its stand for not recognising the Indian vaccine certificate.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:23 GMTBiden Says US Launching Vaccine Partnership With EU to Expand Global Vaccination
15:22 GMTBiden Hosts Virtual Summit on COVID-19 Pandemic
15:20 GMTGravitational Waves or Cosmic Rays? Strange Signals Reportedly Picked Up by 'Tabletop Detector'
15:02 GMTUnited Nations General Assembly 76th Session: Day Two
14:43 GMTMoscow: Washington Manipulates Visas to Put Pressure on Other Countries
14:28 GMTReverse Psychology: Fake Funeral Home in US Promoted Vaccine Shots
14:27 GMTGerman Government Says Unaware Who Sponsored Navalny's Accommodation in Germany
14:26 GMTMan Accused of Plotting to ‘Topple UK Government’ to Stop ‘Communist System’ Faces Trial in 2022
14:26 GMTUK Recognises Covishield, Falls Short of Validating India's Vaccine Certificates
14:02 GMTUK Foreign Secretary Hopes Russia, China Will ‘Act as One’ in Engaging With Taliban
14:01 GMTUS Assures EU of Solidarity in Seeking 'Solid' Gas Supply in Winter
13:34 GMTXi Jinping Vows China Will Never ‘Invade or Bully’ States, Calls to Reject ‘Zero-Sum Games’
13:08 GMTNuclear Power, Food and Other Industries Affected by UK CO2 Shortage, Which is Spilling into Europe
13:08 GMTZelenskyy's Aide Shefir Says Assassination Attempt on Him Aimed at Intimidating Government
12:58 GMTMerkel, Kramp-Karrenbauer Pay Tribute to German Soldiers Who Participated in Afghanistan Evacuation
12:48 GMTPakistan to Keep Sending Aid to Afghanistan, Focus on Humanitarian Mission, Ambassador Says
12:45 GMTGerman Energy Ministry Believes Russia Fulfilling Gas Supplies Obligations
12:25 GMTOne Cable to Rule Them All: EU to Demand Use of Common Charger for Smartphones by 2024
12:19 GMTEcoHealth Alliance, DARPA Toyed With Infecting Wild Chinese Bats With Covid, Leaked Docs Allege
12:17 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Return to Manchester United Makes Him World's Highest-Paid Footballer